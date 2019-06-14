3 reasons why Luka Jovic is not a guaranteed solution for Real Madrid's woes

Real Madrid Unveil New Signing Luka Jovic

Earlier this month, Real Madrid signed Luka Jović for a fee believed to be around £53m. Before we even get into the move, can we give a round of applause to Eintracht Frankfurt who signed the youngster for just £6.2m last April? They’ve just reported back a 900% profit!

The 21-year-old has been one of the hottest commodities in world football and the rumours surrounding him and Madrid inevitably began well before the end of the season. The Serbian impressed the world with his performances in the Bundesliga, scoring 27 goals in 48 games for Eintracht Frankfurt. Now the Spanish giants have tied him down to a six-year contract in the hope that he’ll continue his impressive exploits.

Real Madrid may have spent significant money on the youngster, but the 21-year-old is not the guaranteed answer to Madrid’s extensive problems. Los Blancos’ issues run deeper than what can be solved by just the signing of the Serbian striker.

Here are 3 reasons why Jović is not the sure-shot solution for Real Madrid that many believe he is:

#3 He can't be expected to fill Ronaldo's boots

Cristiano Ronaldo scored 311 goals in 292 appearances for Real Madrid

It’s a travesty that Florentino Perez let his greatest ever player leave the Bernabéu. Regardless of the circumstances, Perez should have broken the bank to keep the world’s best player in Spain.

The Portuguese’s influence at the club went far beyond the pitch. Of course, his goalscoring record was unparalleled, but it was his mentality in big games that carried his teammates through to a hat-trick of UCL titles.

This season, Madrid struggled big time without him, falling 19 points behind league champions Barcelona and getting knocked out of the UCL earlier than usual.

It’d be unfair to think that a young Luka Jović could ever fill the shoes of a 5-time Ballon d’Or winner. Such mentality and influence cannot be replicated, and Madrid fans will be utterly disappointed if they believe they’ve found their new Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo had the ability to produce moments of magic by himself; Jović will be much more reliant on those around him.

