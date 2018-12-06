3 Reasons why Luka Modric is a worthy winner of the 2018 Ballon d'Or award

Real Madrid superstar - Luka Modric

For the first time in 10 years, a superstar other than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has finally stepped up to rule the football world, with Croatian playmaker Luka Modric emerging as the latest player to claim the coveted Ballon d'Or accolade.

Following a successful year at both club and international levels, the Real Madrid midfielder was presented the prestigious prize to honor his brilliant displays and achievements during the term - although that has not gone too well with everyone as some people still believe that there were better candidates who should have won the award instead of the Croatian international.

And that is understandable, considering the fact that many superstars performed extraordinarily and reached amazing heights with their respective clubs and nations during the year.

However, with a sincere mind and an unbiased assessment, it is without doubt that Luka Modric deserved to go home with the Ballon d'Or award this year and below are 3 reasons why he is truly a worthy winner of the award:

#3 His Champions League exploits

The playmaker was highly influential in the UEFA Champions League

In Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League-winning team that consisted of incredible attackers including the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, and Marco Asensio last season, Luka Modric was often overlooked but the Croatian playmaker deserves a lot of recognition for his tremendous effort in Los Blancos European triumph during the term.

Modric is actually less of a typical goalscorer but his exploits in the middle of the pitch played a significant role as the Spanish giants cruised to their record third consecutive UEFA Champions League trophy last season.

The Croatian International controlled the tempo of games, engineering possession, linking the defence to attack, as well as improving the balance and overall performance of the team.

His display against a rampant Bayern Munich side that pressed and attacked aggressively during the second-leg of their semi-final encounter last season, where Modric was constantly dropping deep to receive the ball, absorbing pressure and calming the pace of the game before taking it forward to transition it to attack, speaks volume of his enormous efforts.

