Premier League: 3 Reasons Why Manchester City Beat Crystal Palace 3-1 At Selhurst Park 

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
Feature
142   //    15 Apr 2019, 00:58 IST

Crystal Palace v Manchester City - Premier League

The title race isn't over yet as Manchester City added another three points in their Premier League points tally. On Sunday afternoon, Pep Guardiola's men outclassed Crystal Palace with a stunning 3-1 scoreline. Although Crystal Palace is considered as a mediocre team, they already thrashed the Citizens 3-2 earlier this season.

Pep Guardiola opted his conventional 4-3-3 formation. There was no place for Fernandinho at the defensive midfield position. Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne and David Siva started as the midfield trio. Sergio Aguero was lined-up as a lone striker with Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane in the supporting winger positions. In defence, Kompany paired up with Laporte, while Mendy and Walker started as the two fullbacks.

From the start of the match, the hunger for all three points was there in Guardiola's men. Sterling broke the deadlock in the 15th minute of the match. Palaces' forward failed to convenience as the opening 45 minutes ended with a 1-0 scoreline to the Cityzens.

The second half started as Man City continued their domination over the Eagles. It was Raheem Sterling, who hit the net in the 63rd minute of the match. After City's second goal, the men in blue tried to slow down the game's speed as Crystal Palace took the proper advantage of that situation. Ilkay Gundogan, who was gazing at Fernandinho's position committed a foul on McArthur at the edge of the penalty box.

Palace's set-piece master, Luka Milivojevic decreased the equation after scoring an outstanding goal from a free-kick.

The last strike of the day came from City's side as substituted forward, Gabriel Jesus made it 3-1 for the travellers. In the last game of the day, Liverpool managed to beat Chelsea as City maintained their second position with 83 points from 33 matches. Now, it's time to take a look at those 3 reasons why Manchester City won the game.

#1 Productivity from the fullbacks

Fullbacks did the job easier for Manchester City

Pep Guardiola's tactics always add more creativity for his fullbacks and today, his fullbacks made the victory easier with their outstanding performances.

In spite of having some fitness issues, Pep Guardiola opted Kyle Walker as their right-wing fullback. On the other hand, Benjamin Mendy started his first match after five months.

Both fullbacks not only helped their team offensively but also they made an impact with their defensive qualities. Benjamin Mendy inspired the most with his galloping runs. Man City could sink a heavyweight opponent any day if their fullbacks would continue today's performance.



Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
Football enthusiastic and an avid Premier League spectator Favourite club: Manchester United Favourite player: Kevin De Bruyne -} You can also follow me here and on Twitter. -} You can also DM me on twitter if you have any queries or any suggestions :)
