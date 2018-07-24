3 reasons why Manchester City can win the Premier League yet again

The Blues celebrated the league win after their game against Huddersfield at Etihad stadium

The 2018 World Cup has come to a glorious end and pre-season games are already underway. And it's that time of the year again as Premier League action beckons. 20 clubs in England's top-flight will be at loggerheads with each other in a ten-month long ordeal for the title.

Manchester City won the Premier League quite convincingly last term and will bid to defend what's rightfully theirs once the 2018/19 season kicks off next month. Pep Guardiola's men took to a free-flowing and easy on the eye football that led to many believe City were one of the best sides to have graced the Premier League era.

However, one thing that should perhaps worry the City boss is the fact that no club has won the league two seasons running since Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United in 2009.

So, do the Blues have it in them to go all out once again?

Can this City side defend the title?

While we wait till the end of the season for the answer, let's take a look at three reasons why they can.

#3 Formidable bench strength

Manchester City have the squad to win the Premier League yet again

In all likelihood, Manchester City’s first eleven will pretty much remain the same as last season, barring injuries and suspensions. While Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones would form the centre of the defence, Kyle Walker is expected to cover the right side, having impressed with his pace and marauding runs last season. Benjamin Mendy who is fresh from a World Cup winning campaign with France, will most certainly complete the back-four.

The formidable trio comprising of David Silva, Fernandinho and Kevin De Bruyne would man the midfield, while Sane, Aguero and Sterling would be hoping to repeat their exploits up front.

Pep Guardiola would like these eleven stay fit for most of the season, however, he has a number of options in the squad who can prove just as effective as these players if need be. Aymeric Laporte is a handy alternative at centre-back and captain Vincent Komapany can bring more physicality to the back-line. Brazilian right-back Danilo can lessen Walker’s workload, while Fabian Delph is a more than able deputy to Mendy at the left.

Now, coming to the midfield department, the likes of Ilkay Gundogan and Bernado Silva will be itching to prove their mettle, having played as substitutes for the majority of last season. And then there are youngsters like Phil Foden and Brahim Diaz to turn to if the situation demands.

The signing of Riyad Mahrez means they would be less dependent on their front three to deliver the goals.

It’s fair to say that City have all bases covered and hence Guardiola doesn’t have to worry too much in this regard.

