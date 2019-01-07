3 reasons why Manchester City could still win the Premier League title

Guardiola is looking to find more success in the Premier League

Pep Guardiola and his men continue to challenge Liverpool for the Premier League title this season and on the other hand, Liverpool are desperately trying to win the title. Their wait for the title has increased for more than two decades now, with this season representing a great chance with a four-point lead and 17 more games to play.

Manchester City still holds the key to this title despite being 4 points adrift from the top position. Here are the reasons why Manchester City could still win the championship for the second consecutive season.

3. Good mixture of Juniors and Seniors

Manchester City are the reigning EPL champions

A right combination of young talent and experienced seniors always helps the team and that's how the Manchester City squad is built. With speedsters in the team including Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane and Gabriel Jesus they also possess quality midfielders like Riyad Mahrez, Kevin de Bryune and David Silva who has the ability to create chances out of nowhere.

Not to forget, their defence is strong as well with Benjamin Mendy, Aymeric Laporte, John Stones and Kyle Walker standing firm before their goalkeeper Ederson giving minimal chances for the opposition.

To freshen things up, striker Sergio Aguero, midfielder Bernardo Silva and defender Vincent Kompany are always up for the challenge. With such quality and depth in the team, Manchester City are the team to beat this season.

2. Team Combination

Manchester City had a historic 2017-18 PL season

Their squad has not changed much since last season. The only major addition to the team is the arrival of Mahrez from Leicester City during the offseason. Mahrez has fit in perfectly as a midfielder in the team and has looked pretty solid.

Everyone understands their role in the team and abides by the instructions of their manager which makes it easy for Guardiola to try and inflict various combinations of players and formations.

They haven't been much active in the transfer market for the same reason as their manager does not see any potential replacements for any player in the squad. Not only their playing 11 is strong but their bench strength also possesses quality players. In fact, all the players can make it into the starting lineup, creating a happy headache for their manager while he decides the matchday team.

