3 reasons why Manchester City drew vs Wolverhampton

Weakness exposed?

A rock-solid performance and a bit of luck helped Wolverhampton grab a draw vs Manchester City. The Premier League champions were held 1-1 at the Molineux Stadium in the early kickoff on Saturday.

The new-comers came into the game with a plan to give the Cityzens a running for their money and that's exactly what they did. The Blues were pressurized by Wolves every single time they tried to attack and there was nothing Aguero and co were able to do.

City did have two chances come off the post in the first half but it was Wolves who had the ball in the back of the net, which was eventually ruled out for offside. The two teams went in at halftime with the deadlock yet to be broken.

Against all odds, Willy Boly gave the hosts the lead early in the second half. Replays showed that the ball came off his hand and there was also a question if he was offside! Aymeric Laporte levelled things in the 69th minute but City were not able to score once more.

Here are three reasons why they drew today:

#3 Vincent Kompany's nightmare performance

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City - Premier League

How Vincent Kompany stayed on the pitch for the entire 90 mins, no one will ever know. He was supposed to be booked early in the game for a tug of a Wolverhampton player when they had a clear chance to attack. However, the referee opted to give a free kick and not book him.

Minutes later, he was finally in the book for a clumsy challenge on Ruben Neves. He misjudged the pass and the midfielder's smart turn saw Kompany tackle the Wolves man from behind.

He was out of position on several occasions and was not able to keep the Wolves attackers quiet. They were able to get past him with ease and there was nothing Kompany was doing to stop it.

Even for their goal, Kompany was seen ball-watching and not trying to clear the ball. Pep Guardiola might opt to keep him out of the next game with Otamendi or Stones coming in.

