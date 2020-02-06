3 reasons why Manchester City have struggled to find their form this season

Manchester City have dominated the Premier League for the last two years, racking up 198 points in total. They became the first team to reach 100 points in a single Premier League season in English football history and followed it with an even more impressive domestic treble - the first in the history of 132 years of English football.

But after two years of unparalleled brilliance, Pep Guardiola's side is now struggling to find its dazzling form this season. Although it would have been a huge ask of them to reciprocate their heroics from the last two seasons, they have been distinctly below-par in 2019-20. In fact, this is already the worst league season that Guardiola has had in his whole managerial career.

The champions have been far more inconsistent this season and look like a shadow of their former selves. It now seems that the team needs to freshen up and add some new faces after their unprecedented domination over the last two years.

With that in mind, here we take a look at the three reasons why Manchester City have struggled to find their form this season:

3. Incompetence in defense

Manchester City failed to replace Vincent Kompany last season and that has now come back to haunt them. Considering their continuous shortcomings in defense, there's a belief that the club should have tried harder to replace their long-standing captain.

The champions have looked rather shaky at the back this season as they have already let in 29 goals in the league alone. By comparison, they only allowed 23 Premier League goals in the entirety of last season.

Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones have been disappointing throughout the season and Aymeric Laporte's absence (due to injury) up until this point of the season has only extended the damage. The club's title hopes are in tatters, as City now sit 22 points behind Liverpool with no chance of retaining the Premier League, and it's only February.

