3 reasons why Manchester City lost to Leicester City

On Boxing day at the King Power Stadium, Leicester city took on the Premier League title holders Manchester City. Leicester city were high on confidence after defeating Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge and the Citizens were coming off a shocking defeat at home against Crystal Palace.

After a great start to the season, Manchester City haven't played to their potential and the loss to Chelsea started a string of disappointing performances. Leicester City have blown hot and cold this season and their manager Puel was under pressure to perform well in front of the home fans after collecting only 18 points from the last 15 games at the King Power Stadium.

For City, David Silva had fully recovered from injury and was among the substitutes. Gundogan, De Bruyne, and Bernardo Silva constituted the midfield for Manchester City. Jesus was left out of the squad and Aguero started the game after a recovering from injury. Leicester City were unchanged, despite, Vardy suffering from a groin problem.

Manchester City began the match well and soon scored their opening goal within 13 minutes of the game. Leicester City equalized after five minutes after Vardy perfect cross found out Albrighton at the far post. Pereira scored a stunner late in the game to give Leicester a much needed three points. Here are the three reasons for City’s loss.

#1 The absence of Fernandinho

The primary reason for City’s record-breaking 2017-18 season was their defense which was rarely troubled despite playing a high defensive line. Fernandinho with his timely tackles, interceptions, and innate ability to pass the ball forward was invaluable to his team’s success.

His injury has completely opened up City’s defense and they have now conceded five goals in just 2 games. After trying out Stones against Crystal Palace, Guardiola went with Gundogan as the defensive midfielder.

Gundogan was not disappointing by any means but with Bernardo Silva pushing forward, City was left with no one to screen their defense. Delph and Danilo both were completely outplayed by Leicester’s forwards and Jamie Vardy’s pace created a lot of trouble for City.

Gundogan’s passing range was exquisite but his weak defensive capabilities resulted in City’s downfall. Fernandinho was badly missed by his team against Leicester and City fans will be hoping that he quickly recovers from the injury.

