×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 reasons why Manchester City lost to Leicester City

Broken Sports
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
56   //    27 Dec 2018, 11:09 IST

Leicester City v Manchester City - Premier League
Leicester City v Manchester City - Premier League

On Boxing day at the King Power Stadium, Leicester city took on the Premier League title holders Manchester City. Leicester city were high on confidence after defeating Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge and the Citizens were coming off a shocking defeat at home against Crystal Palace.

After a great start to the season, Manchester City haven't played to their potential and the loss to Chelsea started a string of disappointing performances. Leicester City have blown hot and cold this season and their manager Puel was under pressure to perform well in front of the home fans after collecting only 18 points from the last 15 games at the King Power Stadium.

For City, David Silva had fully recovered from injury and was among the substitutes. Gundogan, De Bruyne, and Bernardo Silva constituted the midfield for Manchester City. Jesus was left out of the squad and Aguero started the game after a recovering from injury. Leicester City were unchanged, despite, Vardy suffering from a groin problem.

Manchester City began the match well and soon scored their opening goal within 13 minutes of the game. Leicester City equalized after five minutes after Vardy perfect cross found out Albrighton at the far post. Pereira scored a stunner late in the game to give Leicester a much needed three points. Here are the three reasons for City’s loss.

#1 The absence of Fernandinho

Manchester City v Everton FC - Premier League
Manchester City v Everton FC - Premier League

The primary reason for City’s record-breaking 2017-18 season was their defense which was rarely troubled despite playing a high defensive line. Fernandinho with his timely tackles, interceptions, and innate ability to pass the ball forward was invaluable to his team’s success.

His injury has completely opened up City’s defense and they have now conceded five goals in just 2 games. After trying out Stones against Crystal Palace, Guardiola went with Gundogan as the defensive midfielder.

Gundogan was not disappointing by any means but with Bernardo Silva pushing forward, City was left with no one to screen their defense. Delph and Danilo both were completely outplayed by Leicester’s forwards and Jamie Vardy’s pace created a lot of trouble for City.

Gundogan’s passing range was exquisite but his weak defensive capabilities resulted in City’s downfall. Fernandinho was badly missed by his team against Leicester and City fans will be hoping that he quickly recovers from the injury.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Leicester City Sergio Aguero fernandinho
Broken Sports
ANALYST
We tell stories through sports
3 Manchester City players who attributed to their 2-1...
RELATED STORY
Leicester City vs Manchester City, match preview and...
RELATED STORY
Leicester City vs Manchester City: Preview, predictions,...
RELATED STORY
Mahrez shines for Manchester City - A look at the...
RELATED STORY
Leicester City v Manchester City: Match preview, Team...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons Why Manchester United lost to Manchester City
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Chelsea loses to Leicester City
RELATED STORY
Chelsea 0-1 Leicester, 3 reasons why Chelsea lost |...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United will beat Manchester City
RELATED STORY
Arsenal 3-1 Leicester City: 3 key takeaways
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us