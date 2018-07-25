3 reasons why Manchester City should sign Mateo Kovacic

Shambhu Ajith FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.58K // 25 Jul 2018, 13:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Premier League bound?

Manchester City will walk into the new season as the reigning Premier League champions and send chills across their opponents' spines thanks to the rep they earned for themselves by playing some swashbuckling football with unparalleled consistency across the length of the season.

But that season is over and now City look an even better side, bolstered by the signing of Riyad Mahrez from Leicester City. However, the transfer window hasn't been as giving as the Cityzens would have liked it to be after missing out on Jorginho of Napoli who moved to Chelsea a month ago.

Fernandinho is 33-years-old and Ilkay Gundogan is not cut of the same cloth. Hence, Manchester City are in dire need of a solid midfielder. Here is where Kovacic comes in. The Croatian midfielder has reportedly told Julen Lopetegui that he wants to move away in search of consistent playing time.

Kovacic has found it hard to break into the first team and who could fault him? Real Madrid have Casemiro, Kroos, Modric and Isco in midfield after all.

So let's take a look at 3 reasons why Mateo Kovacic should up and move to Manchester City this summer:

#3 Kovacic is defensively solid and can be a great replacement for Fernandinho

Fernandinho had a terrible outing against Belgium in the World Cup

Fernandinho was one of the most vital cogs of Pep's system at Manchester City last season. He was breaking up play like it was nobody's business and was ready to pull off some tactical fouls if at all his team was caught short-staffed at the back. In short, he executed his sweeping duties with great diligence and effectivity.

Mateo Kovacic can be a great replacement for Fernandinho. The Croatian has proved, during his time at Real Madrid and during the World Cup with Croatia, that he has excellent awareness on the pitch and reads the game and pops up in spaces to deny the opposition access to passing channels in the centre.

He is also not one to shy away from a tackle and averages 1.8 tackles per game, which is solid for a central midfielder.

Kovacic has also won 61% of his duels and is also well-built and hence strong enough to hold off opponents. This is something that will come in handy in the Premier League.

1 / 3 NEXT