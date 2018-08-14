3 reasons why Manchester City won't win the Premier League in 2018/19

Pep Guardiola may find it difficult to defend the English crown

Manchester City were on quite a run in the league in 2017/18. They simply took every opponent to pieces that came up to lock horns with them. The fact that they secured an all time high 100 points to seal the Premier League title underlines all that needs to be said.

However, Pep's ambition is not winning a single league title right now. For making a bigger statement, he needs to defend the title at the very least.

The Spaniard has had a wonderful pre-season, and his men delivered a dominant performance in the Community Shield against Chelsea.

The English Champions have an essential season coming up. They need to conquer England again, to put themselves in an altogether different arena.

That said, here are the reasons why the Citizens won't be able to repeat their heroics from the 2017/18 this season.

#3 Champions Curse

City won the 2017/18 title convincingly

The English top flight is a league of total uncertainty and filled with surprises. Here, even a weaker side on paper has the potential to pull off a dream-run and clinch the Premier League title. Just ask Leicester City fans.

On the other hand, there have been instances where the defending champions have been left behind, and finished well short of the top of the table, just like Chelsea in 2015/16.

The recent history hasn't been in the favour of Champions. Manchester United suffered a disastrous campaign in 2013/14 after lifting the 20th title in 2012/13. Chelsea, Leicester City and Chelsea again, had a similar fate in 2015/16, 2016/17 and 2017/18 respectively.

Pep Guardiola needs to be cautious going into this season. The expectations on the defending champions often prove to be a reason for their demise.

The Premier League crown has been weighing too heavy on the holders, and there is no escaping its curse lately.

