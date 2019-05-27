3 Reasons why Manchester United are no longer a feared club

Kartik Mathur

Manchester United have shown little resolve in the last few months

Under Sir Alex Ferguson, Manchester United were one of the most feared teams in all of Europe. They were ruthless in attack, a brick wall in defence, and had a winning mentality that made them win countless trophies. With the likes of Ronaldo, Giggs, Rooney, Scholes and Ferdinand in the team, they also had one of the most complete squads in the world.

When comparing that squad with the current one, the difference is similar to the ones between night and day. Instead of having defenders such as Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic who can marshall a defence, United have defenders such as Phil Jones and Chris Smalling, who are highly prone to making mistakes.

Instead of having midfielders such as Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs who can control the midfield, they have players such as Paul Pogba, who is largely inconsistent. Lastly, instead of having an amazing winger such as Cristiano Ronaldo, they have Alexis Sanchez, who has managed just one goal this entire season.

Here are a few reasons why Manchester United are currently in such a dismal position:

#1 Lack of stability in the managerial position

Can Solskjaer turn things around at Manchester United?

Manchester United have failed to find a worthy replacement for Alex Ferguson. Both David Moyes and Louis van Gaal failed to make any reasonable impact and departed the club after a few miserable seasons. The United board's decision to hire Jose Mourinho was definitely an interesting one, as 'The Special One' had been very successful at his previous clubs, including fellow English rivals Chelsea.

Even though he spent exuberant amounts of money, he could not get the best out of his team. His public criticism of the United squad, with emphasis on Pogba and Luke Shaw, did not sit well with the board and he was finally given his marching orders in November 2018.

His replacement, interim turned permanent manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, started his term brilliantly but it only turned out to be the honeymoon period. Manchester United ended the season in the 6th position while conceding a record low 54 goals.

Manchester United need to get a world class manager who can not only work with the players he has but can also attract world class players to come and play for him. We only need to look at how much Liverpool, Tottenham and Bournemouth have progressed under their respective managers.

