×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 reasons why Manchester United could regret selling Romelu Lukaku

Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
463   //    09 Aug 2019, 14:17 IST

Manchester United could regret selling Lukaku 
Manchester United could regret selling Lukaku 

Manchester United closed the summer transfer window without a Deadline Day signing, instead selling striker Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan. The Belgian joined the Serie A side in a deal worth £74 million on Thursday.

This brings an end to Lukaku’s lacklustre two years at Old Trafford following his move from Everton in the summer of 2017. The former Chelsea forward is now the third most expensive signing by a Serie A club – just behind Cristiano Ronaldo (£99.2 million) and Gonzalo Higuain (£75.3 million).

The 26-year-old was not always a popular figure at United, with fans often mocking his poor first touch rather than celebrating his goals. However, he still managed a decent goal return, scoring 42 times in 96 games for the Red Devils.

Following his move to Inter Milan, we take a look three reasons why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could regret selling the Belgian:


#3 Lukaku was United’s main source of goals

Lukaku has been Man United’s main source of goals in the last two years
Lukaku has been Man United’s main source of goals in the last two years

There has been a lot of talk about Lukaku’s poor first touch and how he does not fit into Solskjaer’s system, but the fact is that the Belgian was the Red Devils’ main source of goals in his time at the club.

During his two years at Old Trafford, Lukaku scored 27 and 15 goals respectively. For all his flaws, the 26-year-old was the club’s biggest goal threat and that cannot be disputed.

He may not be as lethal as a Luis Suarez or Wayne Rooney, but Lukaku is a natural goal scorer and United will miss him. For a club that struggled to score goals last season, selling the top scorer is definitely bad business, especially when he has not even been replaced.

No player in the current team offers a better goal threat than Lukaku and the club could rue allowing the striker to leave when the season kickstarts.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Inter Milan Football Romelu Lukaku Marcus Rashford Ole Gunnar Solskjær Football Top 5/Top 10 Manchester United Transfer News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
Tomorrow LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
Tomorrow WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
Tomorrow AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
Tomorrow BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
Tomorrow CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
Tomorrow WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2019-20
Ligue 1
Bundesliga 2019-20
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us