3 reasons why Manchester United drew with Chelsea

Shambhu Ajith FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 42 // 21 Oct 2018, 12:05 IST

A bit of an argy-bargy

It's gradually becoming the rule. If you score against Manchester United, expect a retaliation. Manchester United are a team that needs a push to be unshackled and against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, not many people gave them a chance. Even less so after Antonio Rudiger put Chelsea ahead in the 21st minute.

Mourinho's men offered no great shakes in the first half but once again, the Special One earned his money with his half-time team talk. The Red Army showed up for the second half, revitalized and raring to go. Anthony Martial led the comeback with 2 very well taken goals and they nearly walked out of Stamford Bridge with all 3 points but for Barkley's equalizer in the very last minute of the game.

It was Premier League at its best. Without further ado, let's take a look at the 3 reasons why Manchester United drew with Chelsea:

#3 The margin of error is nearly non-existent in matches like this

Rudiger outsmarts Paul Pogba to score Chelsea's first goal

Despite being organized at the back and getting their functional formation to click, Manchester United conceded a cheap goal to go behind. In the corner set-piece from which Chelsea opened their scoring, Antonio Rudiger was supposed to be picked up by Pogba. And it looked like the Frenchman had it covered.

But as soon as Hazard whipped the ball in, Rudiger went around the blockade in front of him, thereby blinding Pogba and ran straight into space. It was a free header and the German was never going to miss. Pogba was livid with himself and was jumping up and down in frustration.

Even the second goal came thanks to United's lack of dominance in the air. David Luiz rose way above Smalling and Lindelof to hit the post before Barkley poked it in.

Manchester United have only kept one clean sheet this season in the Premier League and it is due to occasional lapses in concentration.

