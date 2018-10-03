Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 reasons why Manchester United drew with Valencia

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
430   //    03 Oct 2018, 12:21 IST

Manchester United v Valencia - UEFA Champions League Group H
Yet another disappointing result

Yet another dull and disappointing night at Old Trafford has left the United faithful distraught and the look on everyone's face as the game ended at 0-0 pretty much summed it up. Something has got to give. This mediocrity is unbecoming of a United side.

Mourinho's men looked focused for the first 10 minutes of the game before all of that enthusiasm evaporated and they slipped right back into the sort of form that has seen them not win once over the last 4 games.

Neither team created any clear-cut chances with the closest United coming to goal being a freekick from the left side of the area that Rashford used to scrape the paint on the crossbar with.

Valencia failed to proffer anything of note in their final third and wasted several opportunities that a better team would have put away.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the 3 reasons why Manchester United drew with Valencia:

#3 Manchester United look clueless in the final third

Manchester United v Valencia - UEFA Champions League Group H
Lukaku needs to step up

Romelu Lukaku looks a shadow of the player he promised to be during his initial days at Old Trafford. He hardly ever completes a dribble or gets the beating of an opponent, does not make his presence felt aerially, his hold up play continues to be poor, the by product of which kept Sanchez and Rashford from thriving.

Alexis Sanchez is mostly unwilling to take on defenders or shift to 4th gear and bring some intensity into the game. As soon as he gets the ball, he looks up and plays a long, speculative ball.

Marcus Rashford was United's only source of threat going forward. Rashford does not mind stirring his stumps and he never shied away from testing the keeper from range. However, there seems to be no cohesion up front and the front 3 are as disjointed as the islands of Indonesia.

Though a few Paul Pogba balls should have been treated better, United definitely look like a team that forgot the blueprint at home on their way to the construction site.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester United Valencia CF Football Paul Pogba Alexis Sanchez Marcelo Bielsa Jose Mourinho Football Top 5/Top 10
Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Football is a whole skill to itself. A whole world. A whole universe to itself. Football is freedom - Bob Marley
Manchester United v Valencia: Match Preview, Predictions,...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 0-0 Valencia CF: 5 Talking Points &...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United players rating against Valencia
RELATED STORY
UEFA: Manchester United vs Valencia, Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 0-0 Valencia: 5 important conclusions...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United's probable XI vs Valencia
RELATED STORY
Fans tear into Manchester United after bore draw with...
RELATED STORY
Man United fans rip into Sanchez and Lukaku following 0-0...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Alexis Sanchez puts in another poor...
RELATED STORY
Judgement Day for Jose Mourinho?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 2
FT HOF MAN
1 - 2
 Hoffenheim vs Manchester City
FT JUV YOU
3 - 0
 Juventus vs Young Boys
FT OLY SHA
2 - 2
 Olympique Lyonnais vs Shakhtar Donetsk
FT CSK REA
1 - 0
 CSKA Moskva vs Real Madrid
FT ROM VIK
5 - 0
 Roma vs Viktoria Plzeň
FT MAN VAL
0 - 0
 Manchester United vs Valencia
FT BAY AJA
1 - 1
 Bayern München vs Ajax
FT AEK BEN
2 - 3
 AEK Athens vs Benfica
Today PSG CRV 10:25 PM PSG vs Crvena Zvezda
Today LOK SCH 10:25 PM Lokomotiv Moskva vs Schalke 04
Tomorrow ATL CLU 12:30 AM Atlético Madrid vs Brugge
Tomorrow BOR MON 12:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Monaco
Tomorrow TOT BAR 12:30 AM Tottenham vs Barcelona
Tomorrow PSV INT 12:30 AM PSV vs Internazionale
Tomorrow NAP LIV 12:30 AM Napoli vs Liverpool
Tomorrow POR GAL 12:30 AM Porto vs Galatasaray
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us