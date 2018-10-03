3 reasons why Manchester United drew with Valencia

Yet another disappointing result

Yet another dull and disappointing night at Old Trafford has left the United faithful distraught and the look on everyone's face as the game ended at 0-0 pretty much summed it up. Something has got to give. This mediocrity is unbecoming of a United side.

Mourinho's men looked focused for the first 10 minutes of the game before all of that enthusiasm evaporated and they slipped right back into the sort of form that has seen them not win once over the last 4 games.

Neither team created any clear-cut chances with the closest United coming to goal being a freekick from the left side of the area that Rashford used to scrape the paint on the crossbar with.

Valencia failed to proffer anything of note in their final third and wasted several opportunities that a better team would have put away.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the 3 reasons why Manchester United drew with Valencia:

#3 Manchester United look clueless in the final third

Lukaku needs to step up

Romelu Lukaku looks a shadow of the player he promised to be during his initial days at Old Trafford. He hardly ever completes a dribble or gets the beating of an opponent, does not make his presence felt aerially, his hold up play continues to be poor, the by product of which kept Sanchez and Rashford from thriving.

Alexis Sanchez is mostly unwilling to take on defenders or shift to 4th gear and bring some intensity into the game. As soon as he gets the ball, he looks up and plays a long, speculative ball.

Marcus Rashford was United's only source of threat going forward. Rashford does not mind stirring his stumps and he never shied away from testing the keeper from range. However, there seems to be no cohesion up front and the front 3 are as disjointed as the islands of Indonesia.

Though a few Paul Pogba balls should have been treated better, United definitely look like a team that forgot the blueprint at home on their way to the construction site.

