3 reasons why Manchester United lost against Juventus

Shambhu Ajith
Top 5 / Top 10
83   //    24 Oct 2018, 11:48 IST

Paul Pogba is consoled after the game
Paul Pogba is consoled after the game

A win could have capped off United's resurgence quite satisfyingly but it was not to be. Jose Mourinho's Red Army ended up conceding a loss to Serie A giants Juventus at home but there was more to the game than the scoreline would suggest.

It was the homecoming of Cristiano Ronaldo and he was a real presence in the middle with his intelligent movements from the get-go. The Old Lady kept piling on the pressure and United looked like they were eventually going to break.

And that's exactly what happened as Paulo Dybala tapped in off a rebound in the 17th minute. Juventus kept it up for the entirety of the first half with Manchester United being hardly afforded a chance of their own.

However, United grew into the game in the last half hour and made a real contest out of it. Paul Pogba was unlucky to have not got on the scoresheet after his sweet turn and shot hit the post and then hit Szezscny's head and rolled away from danger.

Anyway, let's take a look at the 3 reasons why Manchester United lost against Juventus:

#3 Juventus had better technical players

Miralem Pjanic
Miralem Pjanic

The reason why Juve looked so good in possession is that their team is filled with players who can keep the ball moving across the field without breaking a sweat. They are all technically gifted and doesn't waste too much time to pick a pass or bring the ball under control.

With Pjanic, Matuidi and Bentancur running things in midfield and Cancelo galloping down the right flank at every available opportunity, Juventus never looked short of ideas. Though Ronaldo was relatively quiet, Dybala showed signs of real quality.

The Juve defence is also much stronger compared to United's. Their experienced centre-back duo of Chiellini and Bonucci put in several crucial tackles to deny United's attackers and were also adept at bringing the ball out from the back.

Shambhu Ajith
Football is a whole skill to itself. A whole world. A whole universe to itself. Football is freedom - Bob Marley
