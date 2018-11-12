×
3 Reasons Why Manchester United lost to Manchester City

Siddhant Lazar
Top 5 / Top 10
12 Nov 2018, 01:03 IST

Commentator for the day in the 177 Manchester Derby alongside the legendary Peter Dury, Jim Beglin went on to say seconds before kick-off “Blue is dominant but Red might have a twist”. This comes after the fact that the last time the two Manchester giants met at the Etihad Stadium, it ended 3-2 in favour of Jose Mourinho and the red side of Manchester, despite Pep Guardiola and his men leading for the major part of the game.

It showed, that despite all the critics and their issues last season (which were comparatively fewer), Mourinho and Manchester United had a team to beat England’s best side and come back from the depths of hell at 2-0 down. But this season hasn’t exactly gone to plan with the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and the reigning Champions dominating the Premier League.

That combined with Manchester United’s issues within the club have simply made things worse and while they’ve settled matters, for now, it was always going to Pep Guardiola’s game. Anthony Martial’s penalty did instil some hope into the away side, but substitute Ilkay Gundogan’s poke in from inside the box finished the game for the home side.

In the end, Manchester City and Pep Guardiola had their win, which keeps them in pole position going into the November international break. Not only that, it gives them a 12 point lead over their nearest and oldest rivials and two points over Liverpool.

Here are three reasons why Manchester United lost the Manchester Derby.

#3 Only Anthony Martial is scoring

Anthony Martial is in incredible form and there is not much else to say. Much was expected of the 22-year-old when he arrived for a then record-breaking fee for a teenager from Monaco and while he scored the goal of his season on his debut, things haven’t gone exactly according to plan since then for the Frenchman. Left out of Didier Deschamps’ World Cup winning squad, the last few weeks has seen Martial once again return to his very best.

With five goals in his last five Premier League appearances, Martial has entered an elite list alongside the likes of Ruud Van Nistelrooy, Eric Cantona, Robin van Persie, Dwight Yorke, Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney. Going forward, however, will be key for the Frenchman, especially after the international break. Given the next few fixtures will be key for Manchester United, Martial himself and of-course Jose Mourinho.

They play Crystal Palace their first game after the break, a crucial Champions League clash against Young Boys, relegation-threatened Southampton, Arsenal and Fulham. All five are key games both in the Premier League and the Champions League, but this could be Martial’s chance to prove himself and show that he still has the ability to be among the best for the Red Devils.

