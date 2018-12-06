3 Reasons why Manchester United should fire Jose Mourinho sooner rather than later

Southampton FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United have struggled in the 2018-2019 campaign due to a shocking magnitude. The team has one of the worst defensive records in the Premier League. Nothing seems to be fully functioning at the club. Losses to minnows Brighton Albion, West Ham and Derby County in the EFL Cup are just examples of dismal performances by the Red Devils.

Old Trafford was once a fortress during the Sir Alex Ferguson era. He instilled a sense of fear factor whenever teams visited. Even the biggest of teams could struggle to get results in United’s territory.

Ever since Ferguson retired, the element of fear factor has left gradually. Nowadays, United are vulnerable wherever they play. Teams such as recently promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace have earned draws at Old Trafford. Derby County, on the other hand, eliminated United in their own backyard.

United manager Jose Mourinho has played a huge role in United’s downfall this season. United may not be a complete squad of world-class players but surely they should be performing better than what we have seen. Ferguson had some average players who could turn in performances week in, week out. The current squad has decent players but Mourinho has failed to inspire them to fight for the true Manchester United pride.

#3 His monumental ego

Ego has got in Mourinho's way when it comes to selecting players.

Mourinho has one of the biggest egos in world football. Well, it may have worked in his favour in the past in terms of inspiring pride and getting results. However, the modern game is more demanding and his ego has brought disunity to the team.

Very few players in the team are motivated to play under the Portuguese. This season, Mourinho has picked fights with some of the top players in his squad. How will the team function when the few leaders are put on the spot by the manager?

Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial, Eric Bailly and Antonio Valencia have all fallen into Mourinho’s bad books. These are key players who the manager has criticized or fallen out favor with. Mourinho has only played some of them out of necessity. All in all, he has let his personal disagreement with some of these players come before the team.

