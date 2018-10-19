3 reasons why Manchester United will beat Chelsea on Saturday

Manchester United will face Chelsea on Saturday

On Saturday all roads lead to Stamford Bridge, as Chelsea welcome rivals Manchester United for a tough encounter on matchday 9 of the Premier League. The Blues have proven to be a torn in the side of the Manchester club in recent years, and remain the team with most wins against The Red Devils in the era of the Premier League.

As both teams prepare to resume hostilities on Saturday, there appears to be a wind of pessimism on the side of Man Utd. The Old Trafford outfit currently sits in 8th position on the league log, and are also 7 points below their opponents going into this weekend’s game.

Manager Jose Mourinho is under huge pressure to turn things around after a poor start to the season, punctuated by dressing room issues. On the contrary, Chelsea is enjoying a productive season, and are currently unbeaten under the tutelage of manager Maurizio Sarri.

Despite all the permutations pointing to Chelsea as favourites, Man United would definitely not go down without a fight. In fact, Mourinho’s men have the perfect platform to turn everything right back in their favour.

So here are three strong reasons why Man Utd could walk away with 3 points against Chelsea.

#3 Man Utd have their desire back

Man United has a poor record against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, but that could change

Stamford Bridge has never quite been a favourable ground for Manchester United. The Red Devils have not won a game at the ground since 2013, when Sir Alex Ferguson led the side to a controversial 2-3 win over The Blues. However, that bad run at Stamford Bridge could change this weekend.

One of the main reasons why The Red Devils have struggled this season is the apparent lack of desire from some players. The likes of Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial, Alexis Sanchez and Marcus Rashford have sometimes looked like they are uninterested in doing their jobs on the pitch.

But that massive 3-2 comeback win over Newcastle United before the international break could just have set the tone for that desire to be rekindled. After a very poor start to the campaign, the players probably needed some time off to get their acts together.

Now they will return for Saturday’s clash in high spirits, and with clear minds. Chelsea may start the game as favourites, but if Man Utd show the right desire on Saturday, there will be no reason why The Red Devils cannot win the game.

