Premier League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Manchester United will beat Crystal Palace

Ronnie Evans
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
59   //    22 Nov 2018, 17:09 IST

Nemanja Matic scored a last-minute screamer in their previous encounter
Manchester United will be looking to bounce back when they host Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Red Devils suffered a crushing 3-1 defeat to rivals Manchester City in the derby. Although it was widely expected that the superior Manchester City side would prevail, the loss had to sting. United looked completely listless and confused, continuing their pattern of unpredictability this season.

The team have lost to Brighton Albion and West Ham in the Premier League. But when least expected, the same United team almost notched a win at Chelsea and delivered a crushing blow at the death to Juventus in their own backyard.

Needless to say, United remain a big club; the general expectation is that the players will somehow shake off their jitters and get the much-needed wins when they absolutely have to.

It is still only 12 matches into the season, but the gulf in class between United and the other title contenders is getting increasingly large. It is matches such as the one against Crystal Palace that United can build confidence on. On the flip side though, if they lose, they risk the possibility of widening the gap further.

The international break has brought a lot of good fortune to a couple of United's first team players. The players available have looked happy in training this week, and United should get the job done given these three factors:

#3 Depth

A lot of Manchester United's previously injured stars are back in training.
Jose Mourinho has been given a huge boost with the return of most of his first team squad members. This week, Marouane Fellaini, the red-hot Anthony Martial, Diogo Dalot and Marcos Rojo have all been spotted in training. Paul Pogba is also expected to play a part on Saturday after missing out on international duty in order to recover.

There is some element of depth in United's squad, which increases the competition for spots and in turn enhances the overall performance. There is a genuine chance that Dalot will get the nod to start in either full back position.

Veteran Ashley Young could be given some much-needed rest, but club captain Antonio Valencia is back in the fold. United now have the strength of depth to get a win if the right tactics are used.

