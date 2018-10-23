3 reasons why Manchester United will beat Juventus in the UEFA Champions League today

Emmanuel Ayamga

Man United look good value to beat Juventus on Tuesday

Manchester United have a tough test at home on Tuesday night as they welcome Juventus to Old Trafford on match-day three of the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League. The Red Devils have not been in good form this season but there was plenty of encouragement during Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Chelsea.

However, Jose Mourinho’s side have little time to dwell on that result, as a much tougher opposition awaits in Europe. In truth, Old Trafford has missed such big European nights in recent years, but for Man United, the far bigger picture is the quality of opposition they will face on Tuesday.

While the Red Devils have not had the best of starts to the season, the situation is the exact opposite for Juventus who are yet to lose a game since the season started. The Serie A champions also sit above Man United in Group H, having won both of their opening two games in Europe.

This leaves the English side with a very long mountain to climb. That coupled with Cristiano Ronaldo’s presence at the opposite side makes Juve the favourites for this fixture. However, the Red Devils still have what it takes to steal a victory on Tuesday night.

Below are three reasons why Man United could beat Juventus:

#3 Man United have momentum on their side

Man United have not lost in any of their last three games

The international break has often been described as a blessing and a curse depending on which side of the divide you find your club. This is because whiles some teams return from the break in resurgence, other also see their fortunes dwindle after the break.

The current situations of Manchester United and Juventus typify this scenario. The Red Devils went into the international break on a back of a torrid few weeks just before staging that 3-2 comeback win over Newcastle United in the Premier League. However, the break gave the club enough time to regroup.

With all the dressing room tension, players certainly had time to reflect and get their arts back together during the break and that was evident in the kind of performances they exhibited against Chelsea last weekend. On the contrary, the break seemed to have affected the momentum of Juventus who had not dropped a single point before then.

But over the weekend, the Old Lady drew with Genoa, bringing an end to the club’s 100% record this season. Although Juve remain unbeaten, the momentum is definitely now with Man United after that morale-boosting draw at Chelsea and that could just be what they need to break down the Italian side on Tuesday.

