×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

3 reasons why Manchester United will beat Manchester City

Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.26K   //    10 Nov 2018, 13:34 IST

The first Manchester derby of the season will be played on Sunday
The first Manchester derby of the season will be played on Sunday

The Manchester derby is once again upon us and, as always, this game is expected to light up the Premier League. Manchester United will be travelling to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday knowing very well that a loss could all but end their title hopes.

The Red Devils may currently be nine points below their neighbours from the blue part of Manchester, but a win could sway a lot of things in their favour. This will, however, not come easy, especially looking at the imperious form that Man City have exhibited since the beginning of the season.

Pep Guardiola’s side has won each of their last six games in all competitions, including netting six goals in their last two. Such impeccable form undoubtedly makes the Cityzens favourites for this encounter, but that does not mean they will walk over the Red Devils.

Manchester United have equally won each of their last three games in all competitions and recorded a massive 2-1 away win over Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Everything may be pointing to a Man City win, but here are three solid reasons why Man United could rather seal victory:

#3 Manchester United have a good record at the Etihad

Manchester United has lost just once in four years at the Etihad
Manchester United has lost just once in four years at the Etihad

As surprising as it may sound, Manchester United actually have a very good record against Manchester City at the Etihad. The Red Devils have been under the shadows of their neighbours in recent years, but their away record against the Cityzens is still very impressive.

It’s been four years since United lost a game at the Etihad. In fact, the last time the Red Devils lost to Man City at the Etihad was in 2014 when a Chris Smalling mistake cost the Red Devils. Even under Guardiola, City have still never managed to beat United at the Etihad.

In the Spaniard’s first season, the club recorded a 0-0 draw with United, while the Red Devils came back two goals down to record a memorable 3-2 win in last season’s encounter at the Etihad. It is a record that favours Jose Mourinho’s men and on Sunday, Manchester United will definitely be looking to enjoy another fruitful away game against their neighbours.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Manchester United Sergio Aguero Anthony Martial Jose Mourinho Pep Guardiola Premier League Teams
Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
I am a student of the game. I like to read good articles and a passionate football fan.
3 reasons why Manchester City will win the Manchester derby
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United will outclass Manchester...
RELATED STORY
How Manchester United plan to beat Manchester City 
RELATED STORY
5 players who have played for both Manchester United and...
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest Manchester Derbies of the Premier League Era
RELATED STORY
Current Manchester United and Manchester City players who...
RELATED STORY
Manchester City v Manchester United: Match Preview,...
RELATED STORY
Manchester City vs Manchester United: 5 factors which...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Manchester United should have signed Riyad...
RELATED STORY
5 Memorable Manchester Derby Matches
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 12
Today CAR BRI 06:00 PM Cardiff City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Today HUD WES 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs West Ham
Today LEI BUR 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Burnley
Today NEW AFC 08:30 PM Newcastle vs AFC Bournemouth
Today SOU WAT 08:30 PM Southampton vs Watford
Today CRY TOT 11:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Tottenham
Tomorrow LIV FUL 05:30 PM Liverpool vs Fulham
Tomorrow CHE EVE 07:45 PM Chelsea vs Everton
Tomorrow ARS WOL 10:00 PM Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tomorrow MAN MAN 10:00 PM Manchester City vs Manchester United
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us