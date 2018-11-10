3 reasons why Manchester United will beat Manchester City

The first Manchester derby of the season will be played on Sunday

The Manchester derby is once again upon us and, as always, this game is expected to light up the Premier League. Manchester United will be travelling to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday knowing very well that a loss could all but end their title hopes.

The Red Devils may currently be nine points below their neighbours from the blue part of Manchester, but a win could sway a lot of things in their favour. This will, however, not come easy, especially looking at the imperious form that Man City have exhibited since the beginning of the season.

Pep Guardiola’s side has won each of their last six games in all competitions, including netting six goals in their last two. Such impeccable form undoubtedly makes the Cityzens favourites for this encounter, but that does not mean they will walk over the Red Devils.

Manchester United have equally won each of their last three games in all competitions and recorded a massive 2-1 away win over Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Everything may be pointing to a Man City win, but here are three solid reasons why Man United could rather seal victory:

#3 Manchester United have a good record at the Etihad

Manchester United has lost just once in four years at the Etihad

As surprising as it may sound, Manchester United actually have a very good record against Manchester City at the Etihad. The Red Devils have been under the shadows of their neighbours in recent years, but their away record against the Cityzens is still very impressive.

It’s been four years since United lost a game at the Etihad. In fact, the last time the Red Devils lost to Man City at the Etihad was in 2014 when a Chris Smalling mistake cost the Red Devils. Even under Guardiola, City have still never managed to beat United at the Etihad.

In the Spaniard’s first season, the club recorded a 0-0 draw with United, while the Red Devils came back two goals down to record a memorable 3-2 win in last season’s encounter at the Etihad. It is a record that favours Jose Mourinho’s men and on Sunday, Manchester United will definitely be looking to enjoy another fruitful away game against their neighbours.

