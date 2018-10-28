3 reasons why Manchester United will outclass Manchester City

Sripad FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 184 // 28 Oct 2018, 17:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League

It's the much awaited Manchester Derby on November 11th which will witness two teams with contrasting starts to the season square off. United have had a patchy run so far while City have been unbeaten and apart from the Wolverhampton game, have looked unstoppable.

However, it is a known fact that Jose Mourinho loves the big games and has never settled for anything less than a win. The United manager has been under a lot of pressure lately and the fans are slowly starting to turn their back on the manager.

The Red Devils will travel to the Etihad with a lot of confidence as they are steadily getting back to their best. They played some stunning football vs Chelsea in the second half and with the 3-2 comeback win last season at Etihad still fresh in their mind, they will look to grab all three points once again.

Without further ado, here are 3 reasons why Manchester United will outclass Manchester City:

#3 Paul Pogba & Anthony Martial's form

Manchester United Training Session

There is no doubt that Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial are the best outfield players Manchester United have in their squad right now. The French duo have been linking up very well and been a threat to the opposition every time they have been given some space.

The game against Chelsea was the best example. More than the whole game, the second half has to be more than enough evidence for the United fans to believe that their team is capable of playing some brilliant football.

Jose Mourinho needs to play these two players from the start and also give them the freedom to play the way they like. They have it in them to run at the defence and combine smoothly to get past any defence in the world but it is Mourinho's tactics that are stopping them.

Manchester City will have a tough time keeping these two players quiet and Pep Guardiola is not a manager who would man mark an opponent out of the game. So, Pogba and Martial will have all the freedom they need to combine well.

1 / 3 NEXT