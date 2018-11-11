3 reasons why Manchester United will win the Manchester Derby

Manchester United facs City in the Manchester Derby

Manchester City and Manchester United clash tomorrow in what is undoubtedly the biggest match of the weekend.

Historically, the red side of Manchester had been the more dominant of the pair, and had a distinct advantage in this fixture, but tides have turned in recent years since the mega money takeover of City by the Sheikh in 2008, and The Red Devils now find themselves playing catch up.

As with any other derby, more than just points are at stake, as pride and city bragging rights are up for grabs, and even though the result would not have an overbearing influence on the title race as Guardiola opined due to the differing positions of both teams on the EPL table, that does not take anything away from the intensity expected in the match.

Manchester City’s status as defending champions and table toppers sees them installed as heavy favorites, and despite Manchester United’s illustrious history, their shaky form this season and inconsistencies under Mourinho means that not many people would give them a chance.

However, The Red Devils have what it takes to cause a genuine shock at the Etihad. We present three reasons which could see Manchester United triumph over Manchester City.

#3 They have not lost under Mourinho at the Etihad

Jose Mourinho has not lost at The Etihad since becoming United manager

To say that Manchester City have been utterly dominant in the two and half years since Guardiola took over would be merely stating the obvious, as the Cityzens have decimated the Premier League landscape in a manner arguably not ever seen before, and won the title last season at a canter, breaking a host of records en-route the triumph.

Beyond their visible aesthetic football also lies the lesser known fact that The Etihad has been turned into a form of a fortress under the Catalan.

Since losing to Chelsea in November 2016 (Guardiola’s first season in charge), City have lost just once at home, and drawn just six (only one draw this year) out of 37 Premier League matches played at the Etihad.

They have scored 110 goals, and had an admirable record of 14 consecutive wins at home last season, with high scoring victories such as a 7-2 win over Stoke City last season and the 6-1 victory over Southampton last weekend serving as illustrations of City’s utter dominance at home.

Out of six home games this season, they have allowed just 57 shots against them (13 on target), while conceding just three goals.

All these help highlight that The Etihad has become an undoubted fortress in the Premier League, and most teams travel there with the game already lost in their minds much like it was at Old Trafford in the not too distant past, but one team that has defied the logic at the Etihad has been Manchester United.

Manchester City has lost just one home league match in the last 23 months, and that defeat came at the hands of Manchester United, as Pogba and co rallied from two goals down to defeat their city rivals 3-2 in a match which would have granted City the Premier League title had they won.

That victory came after a 0-0 stalemate on their previous visit to the Etihad, so in essence Mourinho’s men are the only team not to have been defeated at the Etihad across the two seasons that Guardiola has been in charge, and this could be a driving force to propel United to victory on Sunday.

