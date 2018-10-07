3 reasons why Manchester United won against Newcastle United

Manchester United finally delivered what the Stretford End was yearning for

For 45 minutes, with the Stretford End bearing witness, Manchester United woke up and attacked and attacked and attacked. For 45 minutes, it was vintage Manchester United. It was a performance over a stretch of time that quite patently drew a line between what it was and what it needs to be.

After going down to 2 quickfire goals within the opening 10 minutes of the game where United's defenders were chasing shadows and getting strong-armed by the Toon Army that had only garnered 2 points from all their games so far, it looked like it was time for the board to get to writing a eulogy for Jose Mourinho's Manchester United stint.

But it was not to be. You can't make this up but it was a comeback inspired by Juan Mata, Anthony Martial, Alexis Sanchez and most of all, Paul Pogba.

Mata's brilliant freekick gave United hope in the 70th minute. Martial and Pogba showed what they can do when they dismiss fear from their noggins and Sanchez saved Mourinho's job with a header in the 90th, following some brilliant play from Pogba.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the 3 reasons why Manchester United won against Newcastle United.

#3 Jose Mourinho's changes worked because the players were up for the challenge

Juan Mata was brought on and he started United's comeback with a lovely freekick

Had United gone on to lose the game, Mourinho would be belted for playing Matic and Pogba alongside Smalling. The change was made after United conceded 2 goals in quick succession. Eric Bailly was taken off immediately and the inexperienced Scott McTominay found it difficult at the centre of the defence.

But as a result of Paul Pogba and Matic playing as deep as they did, United could build from the back. The point that Mourinho tried to make all season that they needed a centreback who can help build the play from the back was glaring.

United had plenty of chances. Marcus Rashford fluffed two chances and both of them should have been buried. Nemanja Matic sent the ball to orbit after Dubravka parried a Pogba shot straight into the defensive midfielder's path. If United had taken their chances, they'd have been rewarded with a more resounding scoreline.

