×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 reasons why Manuel Neuer should also have been axed by Joachim Low

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
330   //    14 Mar 2019, 12:34 IST

Joachim Low's decision to stick with Manuel Neuer has caused division among football fans
Joachim Low's decision to stick with Manuel Neuer has caused division among football fans

Football is truly entertaining, but at times, decisions made by people within the sport often generate a lot of confusion and arguments among spectators all over the world. These decisions usually emanate from various parties, and managers are not excluded.

Germany coach Joachim Low recently revealed that he would not be calling the trio of Thomas Muller, Jerome Boateng, and Mats Hummels up to the national team any longer - an announcement that sent the football world into a turmoil as people took turns to debate on the matter.

In his speech, he mentioned that 'this is the year for a new beginning' and football fans could perceive that he actually has his eyes set on the future. Pulling out the old players in the squad and giving opportunities to the young guns really looks like a great way to lay the foundations for what lies ahead.

However, while axing Muller, Boateng, and Hummels from the squad looks reasonable from Joachim Low's perspective, there has been a question on the minds of football fans during the past few weeks and that is: "how on earth is Manuel Neuer still in the team?"

The Bayern Munich goalkeeper was surprisingly left in the squad even after a number of his colleagues were pulled out. This decision has not gone down well with everyone as many believe that he should've been the first person to be taken off the team.

To be honest, keeping Neuer in the team doesn't look like a very good decision from Low and below, we discuss 3 reasons why the veteran goalkeeper should've also been axed by the manager:

#3 Manuel Neuer's age and injury crisis

Aging and recurring injury concerns have put Neuer's career on the downward trajectory
Aging and recurring injury concerns have put Neuer's career on the downward trajectory

Manuel Neuer's impact, both at the club and international level cannot be belittled, having won most of the major trophies in the sport, including the FIFA World Cup and the UEFA Champions League. He has also maintained his stand as one of the finest goalkeepers in European football for the past 6 years.

However, his recurring injury concerns need to be taken into consideration as he has not been in his best physical condition for the past 2 years. The goalkeeper went into the 2018 FIFA World Cup tournament in Russia struggling with fitness issues and he was far from his best as Germany were eliminated in the group stage.

Advertisement

His injury also cost Bayern Munich against Real Madrid in the Champions League last term as his absence forced the Bavarians to deploy Sven Ulreich between the sticks and the German International failed terribly at the Santiago Bernabeu. He also got injured earlier this year and missed 3 Bundesliga games as a result.

If Neuer's injury crisis is not convincing enough, let's consider his age. The goalkeeper was born on March 27, 1986, which implies that he is now 32 years old. Comparing his age with Thomas Muller (29), Mats Hummels (30) and Jerome Boateng (30), we can see that the guardian is clearly older than these axed players.

If Joachim Low actually wants to look to the future, then Manuel Neuer should not be part of it.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
FC Bayern Munich Football Germany Football Manuel Neuer Marc-Andre ter Stegen Joachim Low
Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Jidonu Mauyon is a football enthusiast from Nigeria, who writes for a lot of publications, including the likes of Sportainment, Cube Soccer, Give Me Sport, FootballXtra, and Sportskeeda. He is a great fan of Lionel Messi and he likes to write about Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool. He also covers a lot of topics relating to the EPL, La Liga, Seria A and the Ligue 1. He has been doing great in the field, helping to intensify the passion for the beautiful game by sharing his opinions with his fellow soccer fans across the globe. His works have earned him recognition, notably claiming the Best Essay Writer award in the 2015 Milo Sports Writing Competition. To him, his followers are his best friends and he would go a long way to ensure that he keeps them refreshed and entertained. You love football and he does too, why not follow him so you can burn the passion together?
UEFA Nations League 2018/19: The lineup that will get Germany back firing
RELATED STORY
5 greatest German goalkeepers of all time
RELATED STORY
Greatest two-footed XI of all time
RELATED STORY
5 football stars who could have represented 3 countries in international football
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 players responsible for Germany's elimination
RELATED STORY
10 goals that changed the history of football
RELATED STORY
Eight facts you didn’t know about Toni Kroos
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Joachim Low confirms new plans for Germany
RELATED STORY
5 seemingly unhygienic Joachim Low gestures caught on camera
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 players who should be dropped by Germany
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us