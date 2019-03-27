3 Reasons why Matthijs de Ligt should sign for Barcelona

AFC Ajax's Matthijs de Ligt

Matthijs de Ligt is one of the most exciting defenders in the current generation of football and is set to be one of the greatest. At just 19, he is leading the line for Ajax even after having some experienced players in the squad like Daley Blind and Dušan Tadić.

De Ligt is a product of the youth academy of Ajax, one of the most promising youth academies in the world which has seen many young talented youngsters turn into legends, Johan Cruyff, Marco van Basten, Dennis Bergkamp, Luiz Suarez, just to name a few.

De Ligt joined the academy when he was 9 and was termed 'slow' and 'out of shape' initially but later got on to prove his qualities winning the golden boy in 2018.

De Ligt managed to prove his worth in the Ajax shirt consistently due to which, the big guns in top europian leagues are now chasing the youngster in pursuit to land him and save his services for their club. Some of them being Manchester City, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Manchester United and Barcelona.

According to reports in Europe, the starlet might join a big Europian club in the summer.

FC Barcelona has been chasing defenders in order to replace Pique who turned 32 this year. They managed to sign Thomas Vermaelen, Yerry Mina and Samuel Umtiti. While both Vermaelen and Mina struggled to find their form in Barcelona shirt, Umtiti settled quickly but the problem of replacing Pique and strengthening the squad still persisted due to very weak defensive depth.

In came Clement Lenglet, a promising youngster with a calm head as the replacement to the Spanish defender but FC Barcelona were not ready to settle down with just one defender. They are now looking to strengthen their squad by signing the Dutch international and here are 3 reasons why he should join.

#1 To continue the legacy of the Dutch legends in Barcelona

Matthijs de Ligt would want himself to put up on the Dutch legends list

From leadership skill to an incredible defensive mind, de Ligt has it all and FC Barcelona will be the perfect destination for a player like him to evolve considering the history of the club with Dutch players like Johan Cruyff, Ronald Koeman and Frank de Boer, De Ligt can see himself in the hall of fame of the club alongside these legends, not only within the club, but de Ligt can also grow into one of the best defenders in the world.

Learning from world-class defenders like Pique and Umtiti will also help him boost his potential. Just being 19, he has plenty of time and only needs to put his effort in the right direction.

Frenkie de Jong, another Dutch sensation and currently de Ligt's team-mate is set to join Barcelona in the summer. With that confirmed, the Dutch defender would be craving to join his team-mate at the new club.

#2 The Barcelona philosophy and system is perfect for him to adapt

Real Madrid vs Ajax - Round of 16, 1st leg

Barcelona's style of play is quite similar to Ajax and is very well known amongst world football, the reason behind it being none other than the Dutch legend Johan Cruyff who managed Ajax (1985-1988) and Barcelona (1988-1996), giving them the attacking mentality which they carry to this date.

Since the philosophy of both clubs is quite similar, playing for Barcelona and adjusting with their style would not be a real challenge for de Ligt as it was for Mina and Vermaelen which is a great indication for the future and the prospect for his life at the club.

He would rack in more game time and would be exposed to bigger challenges in a more competitive league. The tactics and the gameplan would never trouble him much which will eventually make him a potential leader of the club.

#3 The Barcelona project

FC Barcelona's defensive partnership of Pique and Umtiti

Barcelona has dominated LaLiga, winning it 7 times in the past 10 years but have been struggling in the bigger and more valuable competition, UEFA Champions League. While their biggest rival Real Madrid won the latter title 3 times in the last 5 years, Barcelona won just once and struggled to get through quarterfinals in the rest.

With the club's appetite for trophies, Barcelona are putting all the resources and money and are focusing solely on winning the Champions League. Players like Messi and Busquets have been longing to win the title and by their standards, they would want it more than any other player at this moment.

The Barcelona system of developing quality players by giving them the right kind of atmosphere and exposure is quite famous and with the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, Pique, Samuel Umtiti and Jordi Alba, de Ligt is in for a treat.

