3 reasons why Matthijs de Ligt should sign for Manchester United

Ajax centre-back Matthijs de Ligt is rumoured to be moving to Manchester United

The latest wonderkid to be produced by Ajax and star for the club as well as the Netherlands national side, Matthijs de Ligt is a man in demand right now. His teammate Frenkie de Jong has already signed with Barcelona and will move there at the end of the season, but while De Ligt is definitely expected to leave Ajax, his destination right now is a question mark.

The classy central defender has been linked with a move to Barca to join his current teammate, but interestingly de Ligt has also been rumoured to be making the jump to Manchester United, where caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has just been installed as permanent manager.

So where should De Ligt go? For me, Old Trafford should be his preferred destination, and here are 3 reasons why.

#1 He belongs in the world’s best league

The Premier League is probably the world's strongest right now

When he emerged into Ajax’s first team back in 2016/17, it was clear that de Ligt was a prospect to keep an eye on, and thus far in his young career, he’s lived up to the hype. The defender was practically ever-present in Ajax’s 2018/19 Eredivisie campaign, and this season he’s been fantastic, appearing 35 times in all competitions for the Amsterdam-based club.

His statistics show exactly why he’s such an in-demand player; his pass success rate is currently 90.7%, he rarely loses the ball and almost every tackle he attempts is a successful one.

The only issue is that he’s performing brilliantly in what is essentially a B-level league. Sure, Ajax have done great in Europe this season and they’re currently only second in the Eredivisie, but the fact is that the top league of the Netherlands lags behind the competition in England, Spain, Germany and Italy.

So why should he move to Manchester United rather than Barcelona or Bayern Munich? Well, because the Premier League is probably the world’s strongest league right now.

England is the only country to have four teams – United, plus Manchester City, Tottenham and Liverpool – in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, and the Premier League is also far more competitive than LaLiga or the Bundesliga, with Chelsea and Arsenal also competing with those four teams for the priceless Champions League spots.

Throw in the fact that United aren’t the top dogs right now, and it all adds up to the fact that de Ligt would come to Old Trafford with less pressure on his shoulders than if he were to move to somewhere like the Nou Camp or the Allianz Arena. For a player who isn’t yet the finished article, a move to United would be perfect.

