3 reasons why Memphis Depay could earn a Premier League move this summer

At Lyon, his partnership with Fekir has been sublime

Memphis Depay is one of the brightest prospects across Europe right now. At the age of 24, he is already a fan favourite for The Netherlands, and certainly one for the future.

At Lyon, his partnership with Fekir has been sublime, as they beat Manchester City at the Etihad in the Champions League this season.

Depay's insane dribbling skills and pace on the wings have paid off for both Lyon and The Netherlands on several occasions. Lately, Netherlands beat Germany to register a historic win, as they strolled past the Germans with a 3-0 scoreline.

Depay bagged a goal, and assisted one, and he played a key role in tormenting Germany's defenders.

Despite playing as a striker, Memphis does not prefer sticking to the central position, and is often seen drifting wide to find passes and string it to his teammates.

Depay possesses noteworthy qualities on the pitch, and this gives him a chance to move to a big European club in the winter or summer transfer market.

#3 Massive improvement since playing for Lyon

Nabil Fekir (left) alongside Memphis Depay

Manchester United acquired the signature of Memphis Depay back in 2015. He was a PSV Eindhoven player, but heavy interest from Manchester United eventually forced him to sign for the great English club.

However, he wasn't a part of The Red Devils family for long, as he was sold to French club Lyon in the winter of 2017 after failing to impress the fans and the board. He managed to score only 7 goals in 53 appearances for Man Utd, and as a result, he was sold.

But playing for Lyon has done him good, and has helped him recover his lost form, as the Dutchman has scored 28 goals in 3 seasons combined, with 28 assists to his name as well.

His form at PSV Eindhoven was sublime, and he seemed to have found the right touch under Lyon coach Bruno, who has certainly played a vital role in moulding him to become a world-class player.

