3 reasons why Modric should win the Ballon d'Or 2018

TriggerH
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
471   //    07 Sep 2018, 23:20 IST

Real Madrid CF v CD Leganes - La Liga
Luka Modric

Modric has been individually recognised for leading Croatia to its first World Cup final. The Croatian also won the best player at last week's Champions League awards. Real Madrid has been a top club in the past half-decade, and Modric has certainly been a huge factor for the success the club has achieved.

His playmaking abilities and equally effective defending skills have helped the Bernabeu outfit on several occasions. The Croatian has been part of Real Madrid since 2012, and the 32-year-old has won several trophies for the Los Blancos.

Modric has had a great season once again with Real Madrid, and with him also making it to the World Cup 2018 finals, the Croatian is a top contender to win the Ballon'dOr 2018.

Here are the reasons why I feel Modric should win the Ballon d'Or over the likes of Leo Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohammad Salah, and Kylian Mbappe.

#3 Champions League glory

Real Madrid Celebrate After Victory In The Champions League Final Against Liverpool
Modric celebrates after a victory against Liverpool in the UCL final 2018

For the third time in three years, Modric has won the UEFA Champions League along with his Los Blancos teammates. A hattrick of UCL titles for the man from Croatia certainly gives him an upper hand over the others, excluding Ronaldo, to win the Ballon d'Or.

From being rated 'the worst transfer of 2012', Modric has turned the tables and he is on his way to end the Messi-Ronaldo domination.

Leo Messi and Kylian Mbappe had disappointing UCL campaigns, with Salah losing the finals to Real Madrid. This can turn out to be a key factor in deciding the winner. Ronaldo has not had a convincing start to his Juventus career, and the stage is set for Luka to make the Ballon d'Or his own.




TriggerH
ANALYST
