3 Reasons Why Nabil Fekir Will Be a Liverpool Player This Season

Abid Khan FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 6.66K // 23 Jul 2018, 16:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The French sensation has been a massive headliner this transfer window

A lot of speculation and conjectures are surrounding the French attacker, Nabil Fekir, who has made headline news all around Liverpool. The World Cup winner is regarded as one of the most dangerous attackers on the planet and has been on Liverpool's radar ever since Coutinho departed to Barcelona.

His initial negotiations with Liverpool were an instant hit and suggested his move to Anfield was nothing short of a formality. However, despite agreeing on personal terms and fulfilling contractual agreements, the French sensation failed a medical, as per reliable publications.

Considering Fekir had some issues with his knee, Liverpool contacted the concerned authorities in Lyon to renegotiate the deal and cut-short his price. With all the fuss that was created, Lyon, unfortunately, backed out of the move and didn't agree to sell the 25-year old to his dream-club.

Despite the move being ruled out multiple times, legions of Liverpool fans are expecting the French sensation to make the transition. Since there are various rumors swirling around about his future, there are many significant reasons as to why Nabil Fekir could still end up being a Liverpool player.

So, without further ado, let's dive deep and give all Liverpool fans the necessary reasons they desperately want to hear.

#1 He was Klopp's main target ever since Coutinho left

Fekir is Klopp's main target

Ever since Coutinho made the dream transition to FC Barcelona, the Liverpool team has been left with a void on the attacking side. Regardless of the thunderous counter-attacks made by Firmino, Mo Salah, and Sadio Mane, the side lacks depth in the attacking position.

Since Jurgen Klopp wanted to improve the side by bringing more talented players, the name of Nabil Fekir was constantly being thrown into the hat. There were many reliable publications that were reporting that a deal was imminent, and would be finalized after the Champions League Final, which Liverpool unfortunately lost.

Oxlade Chamberlain's devastating injury in the Champions League semi-final felt like a huge blow to the Reds, and considering that the staff knew that the England attacker won't be available for the next season, Fekir became even more significant.

However, nobody knows what really transpired when the deal fell through. The personal terms were agreed with the player, but despite the deal eventually falling flat, the German coach has not brought any replacement.

If the deal was indeed dead, why didn't Liverpool moved on and considered bringing other prolific performers like Draxler or Pulisic, who could play similar positions?

Nabil Fekir is the talk of the transfer town, and if Klopp hasn't tried to replace Coutinho yet, then it means that there is more to the story than meets the eye.

The Frenchman is still the main target.

1 / 3 NEXT