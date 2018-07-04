3 reasons why Nabil Fekir would be a brilliant signing for Liverpool

Nabil Fekir continues to be linked to with a move to Liverpool

Just over two weeks ago, it seemed Fekir was set to become a Liverpool player and the Red’s third signing of the summer. However, doubts over his injury record raised doubts over his ability to play in a Jurgen Klopp side, especially given the German’s gegenpressing style and so they pulled out of the deal.

However, earlier today, Lyon’s coach admitted that Fekir did intend to leave the club earlier in the summer and in a statement said, “He has expressed his desire to play at another level. We will need to set a date. If there is a possibility like with Liverpool, Nabil will certainly seize the opportunity, once both parties agree”.

Joining the Reds would certainly mean going to a club of higher stature and greater pedigree, as Klopp’s side look to improve on last seasons’ fourth-place finish in the Premier League as well as the run to the Champions League final.

The French attacking midfield would strengthen Liverpool’s frontline and give Klopp an alternative to the trio of Mohammed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, who played so many of Liverpool’s games last season.

The Frenchman also adds versatility to the starting eleven, as he is capable of playing in a central role and as part of the front three; something which would help Liverpool rotate over the course of the season and challenge on all fronts.

At the start of his tenure, Klopp stated that “we have to change from doubters to believers”. Whilst that process is well underway, the lack of silverware means the doubters are still very much there.

However, if Liverpool do end up signing Fekir and possibly a new goalkeeper, they could well be the team to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title next season.

Here are 3 reasons why: