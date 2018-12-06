×
3 Reasons why Neymar could return to Barcelona

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
626   //    06 Dec 2018, 10:54 IST

Paris Saint-Germain superstar - Neymar Junior
Paris Saint-Germain superstar - Neymar Junior

It came in form of a huge shock to us when Brazilian superstar Neymar Junior departed Barcelona for Paris Saint Germain during the summer of 2017. Having spent four successful seasons at the Nou Camp and forming an incredible attacking trident with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, the winger decided to move on in his career and that resulted in a world-record switch to the French division.

Even though Neymar has quickly settled down at his new club and already led the Parisians to claim a couple of honors, talks regarding his future in the French top flight have been gaining massive attention since the turn of the year - with speculations linking him with a return to his former club, FC Barcelona. 

As a matter of fact, the Brazilian is reportedly prepared to force through a move to the Catalan capital next summer while other reports suggest that he has already discussed his departure with his employers. Regardless of the rumors and speculations, we all know that it will not be an easy task for Barcelona to re-sign Neymar considering what is at stake at the moment. 

However, there is a huge possibility that the Brazilian could return to the Catalan capital during the summer and below are 3 points to support it.

#3 He had a better time in Barcelona City

The Brazilian enjoyed his life in the city of Barcelona
The Brazilian enjoyed his life in the city of Barcelona

As with almost every Brazilian player who has plied his trade in Europe, Neymar adopts a flamboyant lifestyle, wearing classic clothes, partying, going out clubbing, hanging out with friends and the City of Barcelona afforded him everything he needed with similarities with the setup he has had back at home.

While the South American superstar also enjoys life in Paris, there is no denying he had a better time during his time living in Barcelona and that could have played a huge role in his decision to visit the city on a couple of occasions recently.

With Barcelona looking more like a home to Neymar than Paris, we shouldn't be taken by surprise if we see the Brazilian eventually leaving the French Capital in order to return to his former club in Catalonia anytime soon.

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Jidonu Mauyon is a football enthusiast from Nigeria, who writes for a lot of publications, including the likes of Sportainment, Cube Soccer, Give Me Sport, FootballXtra, and Sportskeeda. He is a great fan of Lionel Messi and he likes to write about Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool. He also covers a lot of topics relating to the EPL, La Liga, Seria A and the Ligue 1. He has been doing great in the field, helping to intensify the passion for the beautiful game by sharing his opinions with his fellow soccer fans across the globe. His works have earned him recognition, notably claiming the Best Essay Writer award in the 2015 Milo Sports Writing Competition. To him, his followers are his best friends and he would go a long way to ensure that he keeps them refreshed and entertained. You love football and he does too, why not follow him so you can burn the passion together?
