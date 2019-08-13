3 reasons why Neymar should stay at Paris Saint-Germain

Neymar playing for PSG

The biggest transfer rumor making the rounds this season has been about Neymar's sensational return to FC Barcelona.

The 27-year-old left the Catalan club in the summer of 2017 to join Paris Saint-Germain for a record transfer fee of €222 million. But Neymar's PSG career has been marred by injuries and several off-field controversies, due to which rumors regarding his departure from the Parisian club have surfaced.

Barcelona's arch-rivals Real Madrid are also in the running to sign the Brazilian forward. However, reports in France suggest that a return to Barcelona is more likely.

In case Neymar's return to Camp Nou materializes, it'll include Philippe Coutinho in the deal as PSG have reportedly agreed to accept a player in exchange.

Philippe Coutinho

With all the transfer rumors revolving around Neymar's grand return to the Catalan club, it must be noted that Neymar hasn't reached his full potential at PSG and could still have a career-defining run at the Parisian club.

Here, we take a look at three reasons why Neymar should give his PSG career another chance.

#3 Bad blood between Barcelona and Neymar

Pique tried to stop Neymar from leaving Barcelona in 2017

Neymar left FC Barcelona in 2017, and things did not end on good terms as the club felt he left them at a vulnerable stage. Barcelona had an unimpressive run in the 2016-17 season as they were only able to win the Copa del Rey title, following which manager Luis Enrique departed and was replaced by Ernesto Valverde.

During the pre-season tour the Barcelona players desperately tried to keep the Brazilian at the club. However, he had made up his mind and even got into a petty altercation with defender Nelson Semedo during training.

The hostilities did not come to an end after the transfer was completed; on 27th August 2017 Barcelona filed a lawsuit against Neymar demanding he return the contract renewal bonus he received in 2016 as well as €8.5 million in damages and an additional 10% for the arrears. Neymar's lawyers announced that they will contest the case.

After leaving on such bad terms, it makes little sense for Neymar to make a return to the Catalan club.

