3 Reasons why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should try playing in a 3-5-2 formation

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer takes over the reins from Jose Mourinho

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the former Norwegian striker who had a distinguished stint with Manchester United, has been appointed their new boss after the removal of Jose Mourinho.

United lost to Liverpool last week and now have only 26 points from 17 matches. They are currently in 6th position in the League table and more importantly, have often looked like a team completely devoid of any creative idea.

Solskjaer would have his task cut out and might find it very difficult initially to address the prevalent issues the club has been facing. However, United have bounced back from such slumps in the past and there is no reason why they cannot do it again.

Changing the starting formation of a struggling team does not guarantee immediate success, but could well be the beginning of something positive. United have mostly played in a 4-3-3 or 4-5-1 formation this season with not-so-impressive results. Solskjaer might do well to try a 3-5-2 starting formation for his team.

We would like to discuss 3 reasons why United should start with a 3-5-2 formation:

#1 Utilizing the good qualities of the defenders

Eric Bailly has struggled for form this season

Mourinho struggled to finalize on a back 4 for his team throughout the season. Some players like Eric Bailly and Matteo Darmian have been tried intermittently with little results. Others like Chris Smalling and Victor Lindelof have played most of the matches but were found wanting against the big teams.

United have conceded 12 goals against the top 5 teams in the league already. Playing Smalling, Bailly and Lindelof/Phil Jones as a back 3 would allow United to make the best use of their qualities.

Smalling is a very good man-marker, Bailly defends well in small areas and tight spaces and Lindelof and Jones are strong in the air. Bailly especially deserves more playing minutes as he has not been given much of them in this season so far.

Moreover, United’s defensive midfielder Nemanja Matic is not very quick at covering the ground and cannot fall back quickly enough to help the defenders at times. Playing 3 centre backs would ensure the presence of an extra man in defence who would be able to close down the shooting space for the opposition forwards.

Xherdan Shaqiri scored a couple of goals with shots from just outside the penalty box in the Liverpool game when he should not have been allowed so much space in the first place.

