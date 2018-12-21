×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 Reasons why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should try playing in a 3-5-2 formation

Subhadeep Roy
ANALYST
Feature
885   //    21 Dec 2018, 23:32 IST

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer takes over the reins from Jose Mourinho
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer takes over the reins from Jose Mourinho

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the former Norwegian striker who had a distinguished stint with Manchester United, has been appointed their new boss after the removal of Jose Mourinho.

United lost to Liverpool last week and now have only 26 points from 17 matches. They are currently in 6th position in the League table and more importantly, have often looked like a team completely devoid of any creative idea.

Solskjaer would have his task cut out and might find it very difficult initially to address the prevalent issues the club has been facing. However, United have bounced back from such slumps in the past and there is no reason why they cannot do it again.

Changing the starting formation of a struggling team does not guarantee immediate success, but could well be the beginning of something positive. United have mostly played in a 4-3-3 or 4-5-1 formation this season with not-so-impressive results. Solskjaer might do well to try a 3-5-2 starting formation for his team.

We would like to discuss 3 reasons why United should start with a 3-5-2 formation:

#1 Utilizing the good qualities of the defenders

Eric Bailly has struggled for form this season
Eric Bailly has struggled for form this season

Mourinho struggled to finalize on a back 4 for his team throughout the season. Some players like Eric Bailly and Matteo Darmian have been tried intermittently with little results. Others like Chris Smalling and Victor Lindelof have played most of the matches but were found wanting against the big teams.

United have conceded 12 goals against the top 5 teams in the league already. Playing Smalling, Bailly and Lindelof/Phil Jones as a back 3 would allow United to make the best use of their qualities.

Smalling is a very good man-marker, Bailly defends well in small areas and tight spaces and Lindelof and Jones are strong in the air. Bailly especially deserves more playing minutes as he has not been given much of them in this season so far.

Advertisement

Moreover, United’s defensive midfielder Nemanja Matic is not very quick at covering the ground and cannot fall back quickly enough to help the defenders at times. Playing 3 centre backs would ensure the presence of an extra man in defence who would be able to close down the shooting space for the opposition forwards.

Xherdan Shaqiri scored a couple of goals with shots from just outside the penalty box in the Liverpool game when he should not have been allowed so much space in the first place.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Paul Pogba Anthony Martial Ole Gunner Solskjær Old Trafford Football
Subhadeep Roy
ANALYST
Playing football the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer way
RELATED STORY
3 ways Manchester United could line up under Ole Gunnar...
RELATED STORY
4 Ways Manchester United can line-up under Ole Gunnar...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Manchester United appoints Ole Gunnar...
RELATED STORY
How Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United may line up
RELATED STORY
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has to lot to do to help Manchester...
RELATED STORY
5 headaches for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Solskjaer is a good choice as Manchester...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Solskjaer could succeed as Manchester...
RELATED STORY
4 Players that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may target for...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us