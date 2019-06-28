×
3 reasons why Paulo Dybala is not the solution for Manchester United

Mathaeus Abuwa
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
393   //    28 Jun 2019, 23:29 IST

Paulo Dybala has been linked with a move to Manchester United this summer
Paulo Dybala has been linked with a move to Manchester United this summer

The powers that be are fully behind Manchester United’s quest to revamp their squad over the summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made it clear that young British talent is his focus for the window, and he’s kept to his word so far. Daniel James was signed a few weeks back for £15 million, while news emerged today that Aaron Wan-Bissaka will join the club in a deal worth £50 million. 

These are two statement signings from United as they seek to not only regain top four status but also become title contenders again.

These two aren’t the only players United were reportedly targetting. I’m sure a lot of the United faithful were especially excited when a certain left-footed Argentinean was linked with a move to Old Trafford.

No, it wasn’t Lionel Messi, but his heir apparent, Paulo Dybala. Would this be the move to catapult United back into relevancy? I certainly don’t think so.

Here are three reasons why Paulo Dybala is not the solution for Manchester United

#1 Failure to live up to the hype

Dybala only scored 5 league goals last season
Dybala only scored 5 league goals last season

When we first heard about Paulo Dybala, he was billed as the next Lionel Messi. Argentinean and Serie A fans alike were dizzy with praise for him. Some even dared to compare the youngster to the great Maradona. However, the 25-year-old hasn’t hit those Ballon d’Or heights at the Allianz Stadium, at least not yet.

The best he finished in the Ballon d’Or rankings was 15th in 2017. That’s even lower than Antoine Griezmann, another player United are linked with who doesn’t get half the hype the Argentinean does.

It’s no accident that Dybala often struggles to get into Argentina’s starting XI; his form has often not reflected the hype around him.

Contact Us