Serie A 2018-19: 3 reasons why Paulo Dybala shouldn't leave Juventus

Soumyadeep Mitra FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 174 // 03 Dec 2018, 23:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala has been one of the brightest rising stars ever since he entered the football world. He has consistently performed well at Juventus, and has become a huge asset to the team.

However, since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, questions have been arising about Dybala's role at Juventus. There have been speculations that Dybala might part ways with The Old Lady in the winter transfer window.

But that would not be a move that's in the best interests of both the player and the team. Here are three reasons why Dybala shouldn't leave Juventus:

#1. Free role at Juventus

The major reason for Dybala having so much success at Juventus is the independence to play his own game provided by his manager Massimiliano Allegri. This role suits Dybala very well, and guarantees him more game time.

With the arrival of Ronaldo in the squad, the front line of Juventus has become more flexible and dangerous. With Ronaldo and Mandzukic playing wider roles, Dybala could drop deep and play more central.

His role is helping Juventus a lot. He is easily one of the key men in the team, and will continue to get opportunities to play to his strengths.

If Dybala changes his club he might not get the same free role and importance that he is getting at Juventus.

1 / 2 NEXT