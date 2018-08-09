Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 reasons why Pogba could make Barcelona unstoppable

Sujith Mohan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
5.09K   //    09 Aug 2018, 11:14 IST

France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final
Barcelona will be unstoppable with the Frenchman

Paul Pogba’s career is on a high after the World Cup win and the 25-year-old is one of the most sought-after players in world football at the moment. Though he struggled to produce his best football at the Old Trafford, he was exceptional for France at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. 

United’s all-time expensive signing refused to return early and according to reports from Calcio Mercato, Paul Pogba has told Jose Mourinho that he won't cut his holiday short to prepare for the start of the Premier League season. 

The Frenchman has been linked with Barcelona all through the summer and according to Gianluca Di Marzio of Sky Sport Italia, the Catalan giants have offered €50 million (£44.6 million) plus Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes for the World Cup winner. However, the Red Devils are said to have rejected the offer.

The Catalan giants have signed Arthur and Arturo Vidal to replace Andres Iniesta. However, if they manage to sign Pogba, one of the top midfielders in the world, it could certainly make them a force to reckon with. Though the deal is far from over as of now, two of the three parties involved in the deal has shown a lot of interest in the last few days. 

On that note, let’s take a look at the three reasons why Paul Pogba could make Barcelona unstoppable. 

#1 Pogba could bring a new dimension to Barcelona attack

Ever since the departure of Yaya Toure to Manchester City in 2010, the Catalan giants lacked a box-to-box midfielder who can force things to happen.

Primarily a central midfielder, Paul Pogba is capable of occupying various midfield positions. A powerful and a physically strong player, the Frenchman is brilliant with the ball at his feet. He dribbles well, has great vision, and possesses great accuracy and range with his passing.

The 25-year-old’s direct approach could bring a new dimension to Barcelona’s attacking play. With his marauding runs, Pogba can make things happen. Pogba is strong in the air and a great threat from set pieces. 

Also, his ability to score thunderous goals from outside the box could give them an added avenue to break opponents defence. 

Sujith Mohan
ANALYST
Manchester is Always Red. Glory Glory Man United.
