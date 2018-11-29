3 Reasons why PSG beat Liverpool 2-1, Champions League 2018/19

Anany Sachar FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 19 // 29 Nov 2018, 15:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

It was one of the most exciting and entertaining fixtures of 2018 as PSG absolutely dismantled Liverpool, never giving them a look in, and the scoreline is flatteringly deceiving for the Anfield giants, who only mustered 1 shot on target the entire night (the penalty).

This result means that Paris go through to the round of 16, and Liverpool and Napoli have to fight it out on matchday 6 to decide who goes ahead and who goes to Europa.

Liverpool looked helpless at times, facing wave after wave of PSG attacks in the first half.

The Parisians flew out the barracks and took the game to Liverpool from the first whistle, and would soon find their breakthrough in the 13th minute from the unlikeliest of sources in Juan Bernat, who scored after Allison made a good save to keep a dangerous Mbappe cross out.

The home side, buoyed by the raucous capacity crowd in the Parc des Princes, kept the grip on Liverpool tight, exposing Lovren and Joe Gomez almost at will. They soon found another breakthrough at the 37th minute as Mbappe skinned Gomez and Lovren before passing it to Cavani, whose tap-in was saved but the rebound fell kindly for Neymar, who didn't hesitate before scoring into an empty net.

Liverpool valiantly tried to fight back and started to get a hold of the game after conceding a second as PSG looked to conserve energy for the second half, letting the visitors have the lion's share of the ball. Thiago Silva and his defence partners were in the form of their life tonight as they stood between their goal and Liverpool's attack like a brick wall throughout the night.

Sadio Mane was carelessly tripped by Angel Di Maria at the edge of the penalty area, and after the referee awarded the corner, in the most surprising turn of events, the referee behind the goal did what they're there to do and corrected the decision. James Milner calmly dispatched the spot-kick past the helpless Gianluigi Buffon, giving the visitors some hope for the second half.

The second half remained tight, as both sides looked to cause further damage, and PSG came close to adding more than the visitors did, and despite a few nervy moments, the French Champs were able to see out a cracking victory over the outclassed Liverpool side. Here are the 3 Reasons Why Paris demolished Liverpool

#1 Tuchel's brilliant gameplan

Tuchel finally got one over Klopp, and this victory means his side goes through to the KO rounds, whilst Klopp's men need to not concede and score two goals against Napoli at home, or face dropping to the Europa League.

Thomas Tuchel finally got one over his German counterpart, as his side tore apart Jurgen Klopp's much-improved defence, whilst also nullifying the great danger they pose on the attack by playing a 3-4-3 formation for the majority of the game.

This formation meant that Thiago Silva had Marquinhos and Kimpembe playing either side of him, with Thilo Kehrer and Juan Bernat played as wingbacks to keep Mane and Salah quiet on the flanks. This defensive manoeuvre worked like a charm, as these 5 men put in herculean shifts on the night, keeping the extremely lethal Liverpool attack quiet, whilst also getting forward and helping in the attack at moments.

This gameplan was also aided by Klopp and his selections on the night, as he started with Joe Gomez as his right back, dropping Trent Alexander Arnold for Dejan Lovren, who was nervous and looked super uncomfortable against the likes of Neymar and Mbappe. The additional freedom granted by this decision from Klopp to Bernat is exactly what enabled him to get into position to score the opener.

1 / 3 NEXT