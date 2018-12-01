3 Reasons why PSG might actually win the Champions League this season

Subhadeep Roy
01 Dec 2018, 11:33 IST

Paris Saint Germain

Paris Saint Germain, or PSG, the French club based in Paris, is one of the leading clubs in Europe now. They have risen to prominence in the past decade or so by purchasing some very good players and appointing top coaches. PSG has won the French League 5 times in the last 7 years and is the most successful French club now.

However, Paris needs to win the UEFA Champions League to be counted among the elite clubs of world football. They have a great chance of doing so this season as they continue to exhibit great form in the group stages.

They beat Liverpool 2-1 on Wednesday to go to 8 points from 5 matches and only need a draw in their last match to qualify for the next round.

We would take a look at 3 reasons which make them genuine contenders in the Champions League this season:

1. Having a brilliant, well-rounded attack

Neymar

PSG has one of the best attacks in the world and boast some of the better attacking footballers in their line-up. They have Neymar’s dribbling and ball-skills, Mbappe’s speed, Cavani’s finishing, and Di Maria’s shooting prowess.

Very few clubs in the world have such a complete and well-rounded attack. Therefore, PSG can afford to play a fluid and flexible style of football which is both effective and slick at the same time.

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe’s combination can be more than a handful for any defense in world football. Mbappe prefers to have more space to make his runs, but most of the defenders do not allow him that space.

Therefore, he plays quick one-twos with Neymar to create space and make those darting runs. If Mbappe runs through the flanks, Neymar moves to central areas to receive his crosses and provide those killer blows. At times, Mbappe cuts in to the penalty box from the flanks.

Cavani is a very opportunistic striker as well, and has scored 180 goals in 258 matches for PSG. He is a perennial headache for opposition defenders because of his ball-control and dribbling abilities inside the penalty box.

In addition to that, Di Maria keeps taking shots at goal from the edge of the penalty box. In this context, we cannot forget his brilliant strike against Napoli in the Champions League this season, or the scorcher against France in the last World Cup.

