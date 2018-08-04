3 reasons why Qatar 2022 World Cup will be a success

Qatar looks set to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup

With the 2018 World Cup in Russia done and dusted, the focus of the footballing world has now shifted to a rather controversial Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Ever since the announcement of the World Cup hosts in 2010, Qatar has been in the midst of controversy and dispute, due to allegations of bribery, corruption and a host of scandalous accusations.

However, we consider the glass half full as we approach the first World Cup in a Middle Eastern nation. Here are 3 reasons why Qatar 2022 will be a huge success.

#1 Small size

Khalifa International Stadium - Qatar

Accessibility is key in Qatar. In Russia there was an issue of traveling thousands of miles between football venues, Qatari stadiums are situated merely minutes apart from each other.

The small size of the country ensures that everything happens within a small radius. Arguably for the first time - a football fanatic has the opportunity to attend every single match on each day of the World Cup (provided he/she can pay for it of course).

#2 First ever winter World Cup

A rendered illustration of a Qatar 2022 venue

For the first time in its history, the FIFA World Cup will be played during the winter in Qatar. FIFA made the decision owing to the fact that the Middle Eastern nation exhibits searing and unbearable temperatures during the summer.

The decision came across as undesirable to some, especially the Premier League because of their usually jam-packed winter schedule. This will cause no problem for other top European leagues who already have winter breaks each season.

A World Cup in the middle of the season ensures that the players perform at their peak, unlike at the end of the season when they are fatigued and greatly prone to injury. A winter World Cup guarantees that every nation sees the best version of their selected players, and when only the best compete against the best - a footballing masterclass is sure to follow.

1 / 2 NEXT