3 Reasons why RB Leipzig could dominate the Bundesliga in the coming years

RB Leipzig's rise to the top tier of German football has been extraordinary. Despite only being founded in 2009, Leipzig currently sit at the top of the first division table. Die Roten Bullen look set to break the duopoly of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. However, a maiden Bundesliga title could just be the start of a special period for Leipzig. They could also enjoy a sustained period of dominance in Germany.

Here are three reasons why RB Leipzig could dominate the Bundesliga in the coming years.

1. Sound operational structure

RB Leipzig are part of one of the best-run sporting projects in the world. A sound organizational and operational structure has been the biggest reason behind their steady rise. Part of the Red Bull football project, RB Leipzig have clear goals and standards set to them by an extremely ambitious board.

Director Ralf Rangnick is known for his innovative management and under his guidance, Leipzig have a clear style which they want to implement and follow. The club cannot compete financially with Bayern Munich but do have a good degree of financial backing from the Austrian energy drink company. As their status in football grows, the number of fans, especially overseas, is bound to increase. This would see more money coming into the club which can be reinvested in the squad and management. Leipzig have some of the best training facilities in Germany as well. The co-operation between the board, director and coach ensures the club is not led astray and makes progress every year.

2. Transfer policy and scouting

Another asset that RB Leipzig possess is their scouting network. Red Bull football and its affiliate clubs have an effective system of moving players around between themselves. This sees clubs like RB Salzburg scout talents, nurture them with playing time and finally sell them to RB Leipzig for a nominal fee. This has ensured that Leipzig have a perpetual availability of young talent. Even when they make purchases from other clubs, they are not a side to splurge money on big names. Rather, they pick players who fit their squad and have the potential to become world-class. Some examples of the same are Timo Werner, Emil Forsberg, and Dayot Upamecano.

Leipzig's transfer policy is based on low risk and a high reward. The level of success achieved by most of their purchases goes to show how well they scout their players. Most of the time, the onus is not on Leipzig to scout youngsters. Players like Upamecano, Marcel Sabitzer and Naby Keita all spent time at Salzburg before having a breakout season at Leipzig. Ibrahima Konate and Timo Werner were plucked from Sochaux and VfB Stuttgart respectively for nominal fees. And despite their constraints, Leipzig are not a selling club. Except for Keita, they have managed to hold onto their best talents so far.

3.Talented manager and squad

Leipzig did extremely well to convince Julian Nagelsmann to take over as head coach. The German was being touted as Bayern's primary target due to the success he achieved at Hoffenheim. Instead, Nagelsmann opted for the Leipzig project because of its potential. Nagelsmann is arguably the most exciting young manager in football at the moment. At just 32 years of age, the German has been praised for his tactical versatility, temperament and player management. In his first season at Leipzig, he already has them in first place after 18 games played with minimal investment. With him at the helm, Leipzig are an attractive option for the most talented youngsters in world football.

Leipzig also have a very talented and cohesive side. The average age of the entire squad is just 23.5 years. Despite this relative inexperience, the squad is consistently performing at its best. Werner is a prolific goalscorer and is ably supported by talented midfielders like Sabitzer and Christopher Nkunku.

Their midfield also boasts options like Tyler Adams and Konrad Laimer who bring dynamism and versatility to the side. In defence, Leipzig have Upamecano, Konate and Nordi Mukiele, some of the best defensive prospects in the world. Overall, they are a well-structured squad with defined roles for everyone to play. The simplicity of their football ensures that each player is at his best and this is bound to bring success in the future.