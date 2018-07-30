Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 reasons why Real Madrid are in deep trouble right now

Aditya Agarwal
Top 5 / Top 10
7.16K   //    30 Jul 2018, 21:41 IST

Perez needs to fix the problems at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have been a class apart in the last few years now. The club has won four out of the last five Champions League titles. Their strength is so huge that even the best of teams sweat, at the thought of facing them.

But all is not well at the home of the 13-time European Champions. The club parted ways with arguably one of the greatest footballers of the modern era, with no replacement in sight.

Also, the man who masterminded Real's splendid European campaigns, Zinedine Zidane had earlier vacated his post with the less heralded Julian Lopetegui taking charge.

Los Blancos have consistently shown signs of improvement and had things run more smoothly, it would have become almost impossible to stop the juggernaut.

That said, here is a look at 3 factors which put the Spanish giants in such troubled waters:

#3 Barcelona's revival

Valverde has improved his squad massively.

Barcelona did not enjoy the best of campaigns despite winning a domestic double during the 2017-18 season. The Catalans thoroughly underperformed in the Champions league crashing out in the quarter-final stage after a heroic comeback from Roma.

The Madrid supporters rapturously enjoyed their rival's meltdown. But Barcelona have got a chance to get revenge on their greatest rivals this season. The Blaugrana will definitely have their eyes on the Champions League, after having performed poorly in the past three seasons.

Unlike Real, they have added the likes of Malcolm, Arthur and Clement Lenglet to bolster their squad. On the other hand, the European Champions are only boasting the arrivals of youngsters Vinicius Jr. and Alvaro Ordiozola into the first team squad.

Madrid's arch-rivals have worked in the areas that they lacked sorely last season. Los Blancos need to do the same or it wouldn't be long before they fall behind their arch-rivals in Europe as well.


