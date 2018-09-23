3 reasons why Real Madrid beat Espanyol

Parth Athale FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 535 // 23 Sep 2018, 02:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Real Madrid defeated a gutsy Espanyol side

Real Madrid took on Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu and recorded a narrow 1-0 win in the process.

Youngsters Dani Ceballos and Alvaro Odriozola were given chances to impress as Julen Lopetegui rested a number of key players, which included Gareth Bale, Toni Kroos and Marcelo amongst others. Their absence was felt, as Real did not convince wholly and failed to make the game safe till the very end.

The solitary goal came in the 41st minute when Marco Asensio scored from Luka Modric's pass. Real did have openings to increase their lead, but they failed to do so. Eventually, they scraped over the line to take all three points.

Real Madrid went top of the league by virtue of their win, as Espanyol dropped to seventh place. On that note, here are three reasons why Real Madrid beat Espanyol.

#3 Espanyol fail to make the most of their chances

Espanyol had numerous chances to burst Real's bubble

The Catalan side were fifth in the table going into the gameweek, and they had recorded some impressive wins in the process.

They were not going to be pushovers, and this became clear as the game progressed. Even though the home side dominated possession, the Catalans continuously posed a threat on the break.

They had a great chance after 15 minutes when Pablo Piatti dragged his effort wide from close range. Another chance came calling for Espanyol as Hernan Perez had just one man to beat. Beat him he did, but his shot was too close to Thibaut Courtois and Real survived.

But their best chance came in the second half after a mistake by Sergio Ramos presented a golden chance to Borja Iglesias. His chip was almost perfect but the ball hit the crossbar to deny Espanyol an equaliser.

In the latter stages the visitors tried to stage a comeback, and the stadium was visibly twitchy. But they lacked incision in the final third and the composure on the final pass.

Truth be told, Real Madrid's defence looked vulnerable numerous times and Espanyol should have capitalised. But their failure to do so swung the pendulum in the favour of Los Blancos.

1 / 3 NEXT