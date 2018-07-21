Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 reasons why Real Madrid don't have to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

Adithya Velayudham
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
21 Jul 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo arrives and visits the J Village...
Cristiano Ronaldo - legend!

Juventus made the transfer of the summer so far when they announced the signing of Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo for a fee in the region of £105 million. This deal made heads turn and all eyes were on Juventus and fans are predicting a Champions League title for Juventus.

While all celebrations were in full swing in Turin, all were keeping a close eye on Real Madrid's transfer business as football fans believe the Madridistas will surely have to replace a player like Cristiano Ronaldo.

It is true that a player like Cristiano Ronaldo cannot be replaced, but Real Madrid needs to move on, and quickly as well. In Madrid's favor, they really don't have to sign anybody specifically to fill Ronaldo's boots, as their immense squad depth has enough quality to spear-head their attack next season.

Here we look at 3 reasons why Real Madrid need not sign a replacement for Ronaldo.

#3 The presence of Gareth Bale

Real Madrid Celebrate After Victory In The Champions League Final
Gareth Bale will be looking to take over from Cristiano Ronaldo

Gareth Bale as we all know is one of the most skilled wingers currently in the game and on his day he can even eclipse the likes of Ronaldo and Messi. Bale was prolific when he was with Spurs, and earned himself a move to the Bernabeu.

But life at Madrid was not always a bed of roses for him as he was constantly injured and was not allowed to play on his preferred left flank, as it was owned by Ronaldo himself.

With Cristiano out of the picture, the left flank is free for anyone in the Madrid dressing room, but with Bale being the one with more experience, he could very well be Lopetegui's first option to play on the left wing.

This provides a wonderful chance for Bale to reignite his Real Madrid career, with no one overshadowing him and playing on his preferred left flank.

La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Juventus FC Football Cristiano Ronaldo Marco Asensio Football Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
Adithya Velayudham
CONTRIBUTOR
