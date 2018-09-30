3 reasons why Real Madrid drew against Atletico Madrid

This encounter was pretty dull

Real and Atletico both have had solid starts to this season, and on Saturday they faced each other at the Santiago Bernabéu. This was the second Madrid derby of the season, with the first one ending in Atletico’s favour as they thrashed Real 4-2 to win the UEFA Super Cup.

This encounter was pretty dull, and never really switched gears throughout the 90 minutes, ending in a disappointing 0-0 scoreline.

Jan Oblak and Courtois did their jobs really well and the defences of both teams were very solid, rarely allowing any openings. Here are the 3 reasons why Real Madrid drew against Atletico Madrid.

#1 Atletico’s defence

This was one of those days where their defence looked like a fortress

It is very safe to say that Atletico Madrid has one of the best defensive setups in the world, and on their day it is almost impossible to penetrate their defence. This was one of those days where their defence looked like a fortress with the centre backs Godin and José Giménez at the top of their game.

Godin was at his usual best after committing some uncharacteristic errors in the last few games, and made some top notch tackles and timely clearances, but Giménez was Atletico’s best defender yesterday.

His commitment was there for everyone to see as he tracked back a few times to make up for the errors made by other defenders. Koke also made a few impressive tackles, and it was an overall convincing performance from Atletico Madrid.

#2 Real's lack of firepower while attacking

Karim Benzema continued his woeful form

Although there has been a few disappointing performances against good teams, Real haven’t completely lost their way post CR7. But they faced a strong Atletico Madrid on Saturday, and they have not won against them since 2012-13.

They did not look in any hurry to break their winless streak as they simply lacked any intention to score goals apart from a few runs from Gareth Bale. Karim Benzema continued his woeful form with another goalless display.

Asensio for all the talent he has got is not a consistent goal scorer, and on Saturday struggled a lot to possess the ball for a lengthy period of time. Luka Modrić looked a bit tired on the pitch, and it seemed like the busy schedule is finally taking a toll on his ageing body.

Things got a bit worse when the disappointed home crowd started chanting Cristiano Ronaldo’s name, making their anger at the lack of aggression pretty evident. If Benzema continues to play like this, we might see more of Mariano in the upcoming matches.

