3 reasons why Real Madrid must sign Luka Jovic

At the start of the just concluded season, virtually no one had heard of a certain Luka Jovic who had spent the previous campaign on loan at Frankfurt from Benfica.

However, just a few months into the season, the then 20-year-old Jovic grabbed headlines when he became the youngest player in history to score five goals in a single Bundesliga match, doing so in the 7-1 victory over Fortuna Dusseldorf in October 2018.

His performances over the course of the campaign convinced the Frankfurt hierarchy to activate a clause in his contract and make his move permanent until June 2023.

Expectedly, his displays have not gone unnoticed on the continent and the 21-year-old has been identified as Real Madrid’s main target in attack.

However, despite previous reports that both clubs had agreed to a deal, new reports have emerged that there is no deal yet, with speculation indicating that Chelsea could also be in the race to sign the highly rated Serbian international.

Given the scale of overhauling expected at Real Madrid this summer, the club must go all out in a bid to secure the services of Luka Jovic. In this piece, we shall be taking a look at three reasons why Real Madrid must sign Luka Jovic in the summer.

#3 Age factor

At 21, Jovic has his best years in front of him

At just 21 years, Luka Jovic is still very much a budding talent who has a lot of development to do. His best years are potentially very much in front of him and all things being equal, he can only get better as time progresses.

If signed, Real Madrid would be acquiring a lethal finisher who still has some years to go before hitting his prime and if he keeps up with this trajectory, he could have at least a decade of top professional football left in him.

Given that Karim Benzema just turned 32 and is rapidly approaching the final stages of his illustrious career, it is imperative that Real Madrid does all within its power to sign the highly rated and young Luka Jovic to lead their attack heading into the future.

