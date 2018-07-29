3 Reasons why Real Madrid should not attempt to sign Cristiano Ronaldo's replacement

Jidonu Mauyon

Cristiano Ronaldo

The summer transfer window has produced a lot of interesting highlights as several European clubs lock horn in the battle to achieve the finest deals from the market. From mouth-watering fees to dramatic U-turns and plenty of surprise packages, a lot has really happened this summer.

Portuguese icon, Cristiano Ronaldo has dominated the headlines so far, with his shocking decision to depart Real Madrid this summer. After spending nine unforgettable seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu, the attacker decided to open a new chapter in his illustrious career, completing a £88 million deal to join Italian champions, Juventus in the Seria A.

This has put Real Madrid in a desperate situation as they aim to sign another world-class superstar who can replace their departed hero. According to the reports, the Spanish giants are targetting a lot of incredible attackers including Paris Saint Germain duo, Neymar Junior, and Kylian Mbappe as well as Chelsea playmaker, Eden Hazard.

Considering the club's activities in the market, it is likely that there would be a big-name addition to fill the shoes of the Portuguese at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. However, below are 3 reasons why the Los Blancos should refrain from signing a replacement for their departed legend:

#3 Real Madrid still possess a strong squad

Even without Ronaldo, Real Madrid still have a great squad

Although Cristiano Ronaldo left a huge hole behind by leaving Real Madrid for Juventus this summer, the Los Blancos do not necessarily need to sign a replacement for their departed hero. This is because even without their talismanic forward, the Spanish giants still have one of the best squads in Europe at the moment.

Real Madrid have a lot of quality in all areas of the pitch. From the defense to the attack, the European Champions have a lot of incredible superstars who can help to deliver major trophies.

In the likes of Gareth Bale, Isco, Marcelo, Sergio Ramos, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, the Los Blancos have a squad that is capable of competing and winning at the highest level.

If these players work hard together next season, they will definitely cope with the absence of their departed hero, just like Barcelona did following Neymar Junior's switch to Paris Saint Germain last summer.

