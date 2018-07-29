Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 Reasons why Real Madrid should not attempt to sign Cristiano Ronaldo's replacement

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.29K   //    29 Jul 2018, 11:33 IST

Image result for cristiano ronaldo juventus jersey
Cristiano Ronaldo

The summer transfer window has produced a lot of interesting highlights as several European clubs lock horn in the battle to achieve the finest deals from the market. From mouth-watering fees to dramatic U-turns and plenty of surprise packages, a lot has really happened this summer.

Portuguese icon, Cristiano Ronaldo has dominated the headlines so far, with his shocking decision to depart Real Madrid this summer. After spending nine unforgettable seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu, the attacker decided to open a new chapter in his illustrious career, completing a £88 million deal to join Italian champions, Juventus in the Seria A.

This has put Real Madrid in a desperate situation as they aim to sign another world-class superstar who can replace their departed hero. According to the reports, the Spanish giants are targetting a lot of incredible attackers including Paris Saint Germain duo, Neymar Junior, and Kylian Mbappe as well as Chelsea playmaker, Eden Hazard.

Considering the club's activities in the market, it is likely that there would be a big-name addition to fill the shoes of the Portuguese at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. However, below are 3 reasons why the Los Blancos should refrain from signing a replacement for their departed legend:

#3 Real Madrid still possess a strong squad

Real Madrid v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final
Even without Ronaldo, Real Madrid still have a great squad

Although Cristiano Ronaldo left a huge hole behind by leaving Real Madrid for Juventus this summer, the Los Blancos do not necessarily need to sign a replacement for their departed hero. This is because even without their talismanic forward, the Spanish giants still have one of the best squads in Europe at the moment.

Real Madrid have a lot of quality in all areas of the pitch. From the defense to the attack, the European Champions have a lot of incredible superstars who can help to deliver major trophies.

In the likes of Gareth Bale, Isco, Marcelo, Sergio Ramos, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, the Los Blancos have a squad that is capable of competing and winning at the highest level.

If these players work hard together next season, they will definitely cope with the absence of their departed hero, just like Barcelona did following Neymar Junior's switch to Paris Saint Germain last summer.

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Jidonu Mauyon is a football enthusiast from Nigeria, who writes for a lot of publications, including the likes of Sportainment, Cube Soccer, Give Me Sport, FootballXtra, and Sportskeeda. He is a great fan of Lionel Messi and he likes to write about Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool. He also covers a lot of topics relating to the EPL, La Liga, Seria A and the Ligue 1. He has been doing great in the field, helping to intensify the passion for the beautiful game by sharing his opinions with his fellow soccer fans across the globe. His works have earned him recognition, notably claiming the Best Essay Writer award in the 2015 Milo Sports Writing Competition. To him, his followers are his best friends and he would go a long way to ensure that he keeps them refreshed and entertained. You love football and he does too, why not follow him so you can burn the passion together?
