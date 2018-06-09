3 reasons why Real Madrid should not consider Antonio Conte as their next manager

After Zidane, who will be the one to pull the strings at Santiago Bernabeu? Surely not Antonio Conte.

A fairytale journey comes to an end

After Zinedine Zidane shocked the football world with an unexpected resignation as manager of Real Madrid last week just five days after leading the Spanish giants to an unprecedented third consecutive Champions League title, names that could replace the Frenchman have begun to circulate.

The odds favourite remains Mauricio Pochettino, but the Argentine tactician recently signed a contract extension at Tottenham while Max Allegri is still content with being the manager of Juventus. Club legend, Guti has also impressed with the U19s this season and is among the favourites to warm his butt-cheeks on the hot seat.

However, Chelsea boss, Antonio Conte has emerged as the leading candidate but the 13-time European champions should be wary of appointing the former Italian manager. Conte is a man that is always publicly critical of the board when things are not going his way and for a traditional club like Real Madrid where the club is always bigger than the manager, there is already a basis for rancour.

Conte won the FA Cup defeating Manchester United which technically makes him one of the managers who have won a silverware in every season he has managed. Although, his overall performance with the Blues was nothing short of terrible. Poor decision making in the transfer was one of the major shortcomings last season at Stamford Bridge

Here are 3 other reasons I feel he’s not a good fit for Los Blancos.

#1 Uninspiring style of play

Madrid are a club that expect champagne football at all times and against any opposition. Antonio Conte, despite being a serial winner is a tactically rigid manager who likes his players following every detail of his tactics. He is also an avid proponent of the three-at-the-back system, which at the moment, doesn’t look like the right fit for a number of first-team players at the club.

While his football is effective, it is not the most eye-catching to watch. His first season in England saw Chelsea play some attacking football, but in the out-gone season, the Blues played a very defensive tactic in most matches, which was evident in the FA Cup Final victory over Manchester United. The tactics he used last season were ridiculous and naive.

After the departure of Nemanja Matic, Conte asked Tiemoue Bakayoko to play the role of a defensive midfielder, which he can't because he is a box-to-box midfielder. The double-pivot with Cesc Fabregas and N'Golo Kante also didn't work out as they were usually caught on counters.

Conte dropped the three at back and shifted to a classic 4-3-3 just before the Christmas. After the arrival of Olivier Giroud in January, he experimented with something really weird with playing Eden Hazard as a false nine which also turned out to be a disaster against Barcelona in the Champions League.

."When you leave the pitch you have the impression that you've ran, but that you haven't played a game of football. That's a pity." Eden Hazard said in the press after a one-nil loss to Man City in which he was deployed as a false nine by Conte.

Zinedine Zidane was tactically astute and he knew how to make connections with his players and how to manage them, which brings me to my second point