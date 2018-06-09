Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 reasons why Real Madrid should not consider Antonio Conte as their next manager

After Zidane, who will be the one to pull the strings at Santiago Bernabeu? Surely not Antonio Conte.

Jai Vardhan Singhania
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 09 Jun 2018, 10:52 IST
1.05K

Malaga CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga
A fairytale journey comes to an end

After Zinedine Zidane shocked the football world with an unexpected resignation as manager of Real Madrid last week just five days after leading the Spanish giants to an unprecedented third consecutive Champions League title, names that could replace the Frenchman have begun to circulate.

The odds favourite remains Mauricio Pochettino, but the Argentine tactician recently signed a contract extension at Tottenham while Max Allegri is still content with being the manager of Juventus. Club legend, Guti has also impressed with the U19s this season and is among the favourites to warm his butt-cheeks on the hot seat.

However, Chelsea boss, Antonio Conte has emerged as the leading candidate but the 13-time European champions should be wary of appointing the former Italian manager. Conte is a man that is always publicly critical of the board when things are not going his way and for a traditional club like Real Madrid where the club is always bigger than the manager, there is already a basis for rancour.

Conte won the FA Cup defeating Manchester United which technically makes him one of the managers who have won a silverware in every season he has managed. Although, his overall performance with the Blues was nothing short of terrible. Poor decision making in the transfer was one of the major shortcomings last season at Stamford Bridge

Here are 3 other reasons I feel he’s not a good fit for Los Blancos.

#1 Uninspiring style of play

Madrid are a club that expect champagne football at all times and against any opposition. Antonio Conte, despite being a serial winner is a tactically rigid manager who likes his players following every detail of his tactics. He is also an avid proponent of the three-at-the-back system, which at the moment, doesn’t look like the right fit for a number of first-team players at the club.

While his football is effective, it is not the most eye-catching to watch. His first season in England saw Chelsea play some attacking football, but in the out-gone season, the Blues played a very defensive tactic in most matches, which was evident in the FA Cup Final victory over Manchester United. The tactics he used last season were ridiculous and naive.

After the departure of Nemanja Matic, Conte asked Tiemoue Bakayoko to play the role of a defensive midfielder, which he can't because he is a box-to-box midfielder. The double-pivot with Cesc Fabregas and N'Golo Kante also didn't work out as they were usually caught on counters.

Conte dropped the three at back and shifted to a classic 4-3-3 just before the Christmas. After the arrival of Olivier Giroud in January, he experimented with something really weird with playing Eden Hazard as a false nine which also turned out to be a disaster against Barcelona in the Champions League.

."When you leave the pitch you have the impression that you've ran, but that you haven't played a game of football. That's a pity." Eden Hazard said in the press after a one-nil loss to Man City in which he was deployed as a false nine by Conte.

Zinedine Zidane was tactically astute and he knew how to make connections with his players and how to manage them, which brings me to my second point

Page 1 of 3 Next
La Liga 2017-18 Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football Cristiano Ronaldo Diego Costa Antonio Conte Zinedine Zidane
5 reasons why Antonio Conte is the perfect manager for...
RELATED STORY
3 players who could replace Benzema at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
3 possible reasons why Zidane left Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
5 players Real Madrid should target to win the La Liga
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo should leave Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid and Chelsea's fall from grace: Transfer...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Zinedine Zidane is Real Madrid’s best...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Antonio Conte may be appointed Italy manager
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: £113m bid accepted for Bale,...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Neymar should join Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Primera División 2017/2018
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT CEL LEV
4 - 2
FT LEG REA
3 - 2
FT SEV DEP
1 - 0
FT MAL GET
0 - 1
FT LAS GIR
1 - 2
FT VIL REA
2 - 2
FT VAL DEP
2 - 1
FT ATH ESP
0 - 1
FT ATL EIB
2 - 2
FT BAR REA
1 - 0
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us