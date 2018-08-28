Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 Reasons why Real Madrid should not go for Kylian Mbappe this season

Shrayans Jain
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.44K   //    28 Aug 2018, 10:28 IST

Is Mbappe heading to Bernabeu?
As per the recent reports emanating from the transfer market, Kylian Mbappe seems to be on his way to Real Madrid this summer. His current club, Paris Saint-Germain is being investigated by UEFA under financial fair play rules and if found guilty, PSG will be compelled to offload the 19-year old World Cup winning Frenchman.

The Ligue 1 champions' finances came under immense scrutiny last season when they brought on Neymar and Mbappe for a world-record transfer fee of €222 million and €180 million(loan deal).

Los Blancos, on the other hand, have made no waves in the transfer market thus far(with the exception of Ronaldo's sale) and are looking for possible replacements and if Mbappe's loan deal fails to materialize, they will be looking to pounce on that. But, for all his worth and talent, is Kylian Mbappe really worth all the hype and money?

So, without any further ado, here are the 3 reasons why Real Madrid should not opt for Kylian Mbappe.

#3 Transfer fee

Celtic v Paris Saint Germain - UEFA Champions League
A few seasons ago, no one in their right mind would have imagined the transfer fee for a teenager in the vicinity of €200 million. Such has been the upsurge in the transfer market that even those players, who have enjoyed only a single breakthrough season, are commanding record transfer fees.

Although Kylian Mbappe has been in scintillating form for both club and country, it is still unjustifiable to shell out a transfer fee in the excess of €200 million for a 19-year old. And even if Los Blancos choose to bring Mbappe to the Santiago Bernabeu, what guarantees that he will succeed at the club no matter what the situation will be in the near future?

Santiago Bernabeu can be considered as a pressure cooker and the Madrid fans are impatient enough when it comes to their players' performances. Since Mbappe is not accustomed to handling such situations, the board members will be kicking themselves if he endures a couple of average seasons.

It is a suicidal piece of business for both the parties and instead of going all out for Mbappe, Real Madrid should invest wisely and reinforce other areas of the pitch.


Shrayans Jain
ANALYST
Just a football buff.That's all.
