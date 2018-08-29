Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 reasons why Real Madrid were right to keep hold of Luka Modric this summer

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
609   //    29 Aug 2018, 10:26 IST

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Super Cup
Luka Modric

The transfer window proved to be an interesting one, especially because many big-name superstars aimed to switch clubs this summer. While some succeeded in sealing their dream moves, others failed, including Real Madrid superstar - Luka Modric.

On the back of a glamorous World Cup campaign with his nation in Russia, the midfielder attracted the interest of several clubs across Europe, with Italian outfit, Inter Milan emerging as the favorites to get his signature.

It initially looked as though the playmaker would follow Cristiano Ronaldo to the Seria A but Real Madrid decided to block all approaches for their superstar, with both Florentino Perez and Julen Lopetegui dismissing the possibility of the Croatian leaving the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

While it came as a disappointment to many people who were eager to see the Croatian ply his trade in the Italian league, it remains the right decision for Los Blancos to keep hold of their superstar and below are 3 reasons why: 

#3. Brilliant World Cup

France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final
Modric raised his game during the World Cup

On a stage where elite players like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar all failed to meet expectations, Luka Modric rose up in the FIFA World Cup and produced scintillating performances that got the attention of both football fans and fellow players alike.

The playmaker was the brightest player in Russia, playing influential roles as Croatia made it to the final of the tournament for the first time in their history as well as claiming the coveted Golden Ball award for his brilliant displays during the competition.

Therefore, it was a great decision from Real Madrid to keep hold of their midfield maestro who is in the form of his life at the moment. Losing a player of such caliber would have been a great loss for the European champions.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Luka Modric Real Madrid Transfer News Inter Milan Transfer News La Liga Transfer News
Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Jidonu Mauyon is a football enthusiast from Nigeria, who writes for a lot of publications, including the likes of Sportainment, Cube Soccer, Give Me Sport, FootballXtra, and Sportskeeda. He is a great fan of Lionel Messi and he likes to write about Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool. He also covers a lot of topics relating to the EPL, La Liga, Seria A and the Ligue 1. He has been doing great in the field, helping to intensify the passion for the beautiful game by sharing his opinions with his fellow soccer fans across the globe. His works have earned him recognition, notably claiming the Best Essay Writer award in the 2015 Milo Sports Writing Competition. To him, his followers are his best friends and he would go a long way to ensure that he keeps them refreshed and entertained. You love football and he does too, why not follow him so you can burn the passion together?
Reports: Real Madrid identify Spurs star to replace Luka...
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Real Madrid were right to sell Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
Should Real Madrid sell Luka Modric?
RELATED STORY
3 players who could replace Luka Modric if he leaves Real...
RELATED STORY
3 highly speculated Real Madrid transfers which are...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Luka Modric clears the air on Inter's "approach"...
RELATED STORY
3 possible reasons why Zidane left Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Strengths and Weaknesses of Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Players who could replace Luka Modric at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
6 crucial players for Real Madrid this season
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Matches Points Table
Week 3
31 Aug GET REA 11:30 PM Getafe vs Real Valladolid
01 Sep EIB REA 01:30 AM Eibar vs Real Sociedad
01 Sep VIL GIR 01:30 AM Villarreal vs Girona
PP RAY ATH Rayo Vallecano vs Athletic Club
01 Sep CEL ATL 10:00 PM Celta Vigo vs Atlético Madrid
02 Sep REA LEG 12:15 AM Real Madrid vs Leganés
02 Sep LEV VAL 03:30 PM Levante vs Valencia
02 Sep DEP ESP 07:45 PM Deportivo Alavés vs Espanyol
02 Sep BAR HUE 10:00 PM Barcelona vs Huesca
03 Sep REA SEV 12:15 AM Real Betis vs Sevilla
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Contact Us Advertise with Us