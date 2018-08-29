3 reasons why Real Madrid were right to keep hold of Luka Modric this summer

Luka Modric

The transfer window proved to be an interesting one, especially because many big-name superstars aimed to switch clubs this summer. While some succeeded in sealing their dream moves, others failed, including Real Madrid superstar - Luka Modric.

On the back of a glamorous World Cup campaign with his nation in Russia, the midfielder attracted the interest of several clubs across Europe, with Italian outfit, Inter Milan emerging as the favorites to get his signature.

It initially looked as though the playmaker would follow Cristiano Ronaldo to the Seria A but Real Madrid decided to block all approaches for their superstar, with both Florentino Perez and Julen Lopetegui dismissing the possibility of the Croatian leaving the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

While it came as a disappointment to many people who were eager to see the Croatian ply his trade in the Italian league, it remains the right decision for Los Blancos to keep hold of their superstar and below are 3 reasons why:

#3. Brilliant World Cup

Modric raised his game during the World Cup

On a stage where elite players like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar all failed to meet expectations, Luka Modric rose up in the FIFA World Cup and produced scintillating performances that got the attention of both football fans and fellow players alike.

The playmaker was the brightest player in Russia, playing influential roles as Croatia made it to the final of the tournament for the first time in their history as well as claiming the coveted Golden Ball award for his brilliant displays during the competition.

Therefore, it was a great decision from Real Madrid to keep hold of their midfield maestro who is in the form of his life at the moment. Losing a player of such caliber would have been a great loss for the European champions.

